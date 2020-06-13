105 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Arlington, TX

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Arlington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...
$
Parkway North
23 Units Available
Vine
711 Trinity Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1009 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Arlington with access to the city's best trails, shopping, schools and restaurants. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, granite countertops, tennis courts and sand volleyball.
21 Units Available
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
959 sqft
Luxury apartment community with two sparkling swimming pools, a fully equipped fitness center and manicured landscaping. Units feature full-size washer/dryer and private patio/balcony with extra storage.
12 Units Available
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The lifestyle you've been looking for can be found at Falcon Lakes! Welcome to Falcon Lakes Apartment Homes, Arlington's premier luxury community! Our upscale community was meticulously planned for a luxurious lifestyle.
Town North
2 Units Available
Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
980 sqft
Diamond Villa Townhomes is a charming apartment community near the Arlington Entertainment District, which consists of AT&T stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags Over Texas and several popular restaurants.
$
7 Units Available
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
741 sqft
Welcome home to Villas at The Parks Apartments! Our quaint and cozy community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments and lofts, featuring a variety of upscale designer finishes, such as vinyl wood-inspired flooring, quartz
39 Units Available
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off Highway 360. Select apartments boast views of Lake Viridian. Residents enjoy access to a range of leisure facilities, including a sand volleyball court, fitness center, lighted tennis courts and swimming pools.
10 Units Available
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1046 sqft
Welcome home to Huntington Meadows Apartment Homes! You will find our beautiful community conveniently located nearby Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, The Dallas Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark at Arlington, and I-30 for quick access to anywhere you want
$
29 Units Available
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1356 sqft
All units feature modern kitchens and bathrooms along with energy-saving doors and windows. Conveniently located just five minutes from the University of Texas and bordering I-20, I-30, Hwy 820 and Hwy 36.
18 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
975 sqft
Walnut Creek Apartment is a charming community located on south side of Arlington, TX. We offer a variety of floor plans with 10 unique 1 & 2 bedroom designs to choose from.
24 Units Available
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1100 sqft
Enjoy apartment living the way it should be at Cedar Point Apartments in Arlington, Texas. We offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, featuring high end amenities and outstanding community facilities.
50 Units Available
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$745
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
930 sqft
Verandahs at Cliffside is in the heart of Arlington's celebrated neighborhoods. Make your home among the parks, plazas, cultural landmarks and the city's greatest attractions.
9 Units Available
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1424 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments at Legacy Point are just off of Green Oaks Boulevard. Every unit enjoys hardwood floors, ice maker and a fireplace, along with a business center and other amenities.
$
32 Units Available
Ventura
2601 Furrs St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1090 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and custom cabinetry. On-site offerings include a volleyball court and laundry center. Easy access to I-30. Attend a Cowboys football game at AT&T Stadium. Have a blast at Six Flags Over Texas.
7 Units Available
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Near the intersection of I-30 and Highway 360, these affordable units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and open floor plans. The property is pet friendly and includes a gym, tennis court, and pool.
19 Units Available
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
956 sqft
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX.
$
40 Units Available
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
910 sqft
Sutter Creek is located off a quiet, tree-lined street in Arlington, Texas.
9 Units Available
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1186 sqft
Located in the heart of Arlington and close to hiking trails, shopping, schools and restaurants. Newly renovated apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, resort-style pool and outdoor grilling stations.
9 Units Available
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1355 sqft
Located adjacent to the shopping and dining along Madison Drive, this community is mere moments from Parkway Central Park and boasts an on-site gym, pool and tennis court. Fireplaces and walk-in closets in unit.
1 Unit Available
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is convenient to I-20, and residents enjoy the shopping, entertainment and dining of The Parks at Arlington. There's an on-site pool, hot tub and gym to enjoy. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces.
4 Units Available
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1346 sqft
At Fielder Crossing, you'll enjoy the luxury, convenience and extraordinary style that you deserve. Our unique condominiums offer superb community features that make coming home a pleasure.
13 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
951 sqft
Gated Arlington community with spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments just north of Highway 30. Air conditioning, bathtubs and fireplaces. Refreshing swimming pool, carport and business center.
$
5 Units Available
Residence on Lamar
1224 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$835
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1145 sqft
Fountain-cooled sun shelf on resort-style pool. Patio or balconies for relaxing outdoors. One mile to Lincoln Square mall, I-30/Tom Landry Freeway.
8 Units Available
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
972 sqft
Here at Felix we've got everything to check your boxes: newly upgraded interiors, open concept kitchens, and all the in-demand community spaces you've always wanted. Enjoy our lounge-worthy pool and our state-of-the-art fitness center.
Contact for Availability
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1018 sqft
Prime location close to golfing and nature with beautifully landscaped grounds. Units feature full tubs, in-unit washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has a relaxing pool, coffee bar and BBQ/grill for entertaining.
City Guide for Arlington, TX

Howdy, cowboys and cowgirls! Rumor going around the Lone Star State is you're looking to lasso a sweet apartment deal in Arlington, home of the Cowboys, Rangers, and about 380,000 other proud Texans. Good for you, buckaroos! Situated in the heart of the "Metroplex" just 12 miles from Fort Worth and 20 from Dallas, Arlington is a vibrant and diverse city boasting neighborhoods and rental properties catering to working professionals, growing families, and students alike.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Arlington, TX

Finding an apartment in Arlington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

