171 Apartments for rent in Arlington, TX with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
29 Units Available
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1222 sqft
Dreams do come true at The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons, an upscale community offering sophisticated, urban-style apartment living in The American Dream City Arlington.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
34 Units Available
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1302 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and extra storage. Community highlights include a coffee bar, media room and pool. Minutes from I-20. Close to The Parks at Arlington if you want to shop, dine and relax.
Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
21 Units Available
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
893 sqft
Elegant, modern community 20 minutes from Fort Worth near fishing, canoeing and boating. Top-notch fitness center, internet cafe, resort-style, free-form pool and relaxing picnic areas. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
26 Units Available
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1034 sqft
Wimbledon Oaks in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex offers unique floor-plans and newly renovated residences with tons of amenities. Enjoy large patios, sunrooms, on-site parking, swimming pool and fitness facility. Kitchens feature modern-fixtures and high-end details.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
15 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
951 sqft
Gated Arlington community with spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments just north of Highway 30. Air conditioning, bathtubs and fireplaces. Refreshing swimming pool, carport and business center.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1054 sqft
Enjoy your new life at The Preserve at Turtle Creek Apartments! Stylish living with the convenience of easy access to the I-30 and Highway 360.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with cozy kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playground. Easy access to local shopping, dining and entertainment. Near I-20, Arlington Municipal Airport.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$853
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
956 sqft
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
10 Units Available
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Spacious homes designed with walk-in closets and breakfast bars. Indoor and outdoor fitness areas. Courtyards with playground, picnic and grill areas. Immediate access to Highway 360 and I-30/Tom Landry Freeway.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
21 Units Available
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1114 sqft
Near AT&T Stadium, The Cliffs are luxury apartment homes with a dog park, coffee bar and many more amenities. In-unit bonuses include carports, fireplaces and cable TV.
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
22 Units Available
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1356 sqft
All units feature modern kitchens and bathrooms along with energy-saving doors and windows. Conveniently located just five minutes from the University of Texas and bordering I-20, I-30, Hwy 820 and Hwy 36.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
12 Units Available
Springridge
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
976 sqft
Limited-access gates ensure it's the residents and their friends who enjoy the clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym in this community. Six Flags and the Texas Rangers ballpark are a short drive away. Units have fireplaces.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
12 Units Available
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1042 sqft
This luxury community offers its residents pool, parking and clubhouse. It's in an excellent location in Dallas, close to multiple schools and parks. Units offer W/D hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
922 sqft
Centrally located apartments in a recently renovated complex, close to new Cowboys Stadium. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and garbage disposal. Fitness center, tennis court and package receiving services. Near I-30 and Highway 360.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Bravo
2108 Calais Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
893 sqft
Live the life of style, comfort, and convenience at Bravo Apartment Living in Arlington, TX.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
29 Units Available
Parkway North
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1012 sqft
Nearby recreation activities include Chester W. Ditto Golf Course, River Legacy Parks and the Crystal Canyon Natural Area. Mixed units include townhomes and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1137 sqft
Woodcreek Apartment Homes in Arlington, TX offer modern living meets suburban comfort with spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Woodcreek is a unique pet-friendly community that offers residents a standard of living that is surpassed by none.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer accents like two-tone paint and brushed nickel fixtures. Large pool with cascading waterfall. One mile to I-30/Tom Landry Freeway.
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
9 Units Available
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1046 sqft
Welcome home to Huntington Meadows Apartment Homes! You will find our beautiful community conveniently located nearby Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, The Dallas Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark at Arlington, and I-30 for quick access to anywhere you want
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
18 Units Available
Equinox
2420 E Abram St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1200 sqft
Prime location with hiking trails, shopping, schools and restaurants all within a five-mile radius. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and tile backsplash. Dog park and resort-style pool!
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
5 Units Available
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
877 sqft
Shopping and dining options are only steps from this community, but nearby major thoroughfares allow access to even more. Property has its own gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces, hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
959 sqft
Luxury apartment community with two sparkling swimming pools, a fully equipped fitness center and manicured landscaping. Units feature full-size washer/dryer and private patio/balcony with extra storage.
Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1100 sqft
Enjoy apartment living the way it should be at Cedar Point Apartments in Arlington, Texas. We offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, featuring high end amenities and outstanding community facilities.
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
6 Units Available
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Near the intersection of I-30 and Highway 360, these affordable units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and open floor plans. The property is pet friendly and includes a gym, tennis court, and pool.

July 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Arlington rents increased significantly over the past month

Arlington rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,024 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,272 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Arlington, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents were down 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Arlington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Arlington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Arlington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,272 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Arlington's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Arlington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

