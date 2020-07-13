Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

141 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Arlington, TX

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1114 sqft
Near AT&T Stadium, The Cliffs are luxury apartment homes with a dog park, coffee bar and many more amenities. In-unit bonuses include carports, fireplaces and cable TV.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Springridge
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
976 sqft
Limited-access gates ensure it's the residents and their friends who enjoy the clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym in this community. Six Flags and the Texas Rangers ballpark are a short drive away. Units have fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
922 sqft
Centrally located apartments in a recently renovated complex, close to new Cowboys Stadium. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and garbage disposal. Fitness center, tennis court and package receiving services. Near I-30 and Highway 360.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
15 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
975 sqft
Walnut Creek Apartment is a charming community located on south side of Arlington, TX. We offer a variety of floor plans with 10 unique 1 & 2 bedroom designs to choose from.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
26 Units Available
Parkway North
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1012 sqft
Nearby recreation activities include Chester W. Ditto Golf Course, River Legacy Parks and the Crystal Canyon Natural Area. Mixed units include townhomes and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer accents like two-tone paint and brushed nickel fixtures. Large pool with cascading waterfall. One mile to I-30/Tom Landry Freeway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1137 sqft
Woodcreek Apartment Homes in Arlington, TX offer modern living meets suburban comfort with spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Woodcreek is a unique pet-friendly community that offers residents a standard of living that is surpassed by none.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$827
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1346 sqft
At Fielder Crossing, you'll enjoy the luxury, convenience and extraordinary style that you deserve. Our unique condominiums offer superb community features that make coming home a pleasure.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
34 Units Available
Ventura
2601 Furrs St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1090 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and custom cabinetry. On-site offerings include a volleyball court and laundry center. Easy access to I-30. Attend a Cowboys football game at AT&T Stadium. Have a blast at Six Flags Over Texas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
877 sqft
Shopping and dining options are only steps from this community, but nearby major thoroughfares allow access to even more. Property has its own gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces, hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1046 sqft
Welcome home to Huntington Meadows Apartment Homes! You will find our beautiful community conveniently located nearby Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, The Dallas Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark at Arlington, and I-30 for quick access to anywhere you want
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
18 Units Available
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$872
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
947 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near Arlington Entertainment District. Modern kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Tennis court, pool, coffee bar amenities. Near University of Texas at Arlington and Lincoln Square.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
6 Units Available
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located adjacent to the shopping and dining along Madison Drive, this community is mere moments from Parkway Central Park and boasts an on-site gym, pool and tennis court. Fireplaces and walk-in closets in unit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
25 Units Available
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
Welcome to great apartment home living in northeast Texas, welcome to Waterdance! Our friendly community is located in Arlington, TX, just minutes from fine dining, shopping, and entertainment hot spots.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
16 Units Available
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The lifestyle you've been looking for can be found at Falcon Lakes! Welcome to Falcon Lakes Apartment Homes, Arlington's premier luxury community! Our upscale community was meticulously planned for a luxurious lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Walnut Ridge, our friendly, top notch staff, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest of competition! Our one- and two-bedroom apartments offer completely renovated interiors featuring, laminate
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
9 Units Available
Treepoint
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$824
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
Where our award winning staff will meet and exceed your expectations. Come and experience the good life at a peaceful community where you can relax by our two sparkling pools, pick up the pace in our 24 hour fitness center, and much more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
5 Units Available
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1079 sqft
This community is just minutes from Clarence Thompson Park, but resident who stay home are privy to a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units are recently renovated and have fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Parkway North
Vine
711 Trinity Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1009 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Arlington with access to the city's best trails, shopping, schools and restaurants. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, granite countertops, tennis courts and sand volleyball.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1186 sqft
Located in the heart of Arlington and close to hiking trails, shopping, schools and restaurants. Newly renovated apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, resort-style pool and outdoor grilling stations.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
4 Units Available
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1041 sqft
The location is great - the apartments are better. Element offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom apartments with accent walls, bathrooms with built-in storage, fully-equipped kitchens with pantries, fireplaces, and huge walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
3 Units Available
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
982 sqft
*Centrally located at Highway 360 and Park Row Drive in Arlington *Just minutes from schools, shopping malls, and Cowboy Stadium *Professional Management
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
7 Units Available
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Near the intersection of I-30 and Highway 360, these affordable units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and open floor plans. The property is pet friendly and includes a gym, tennis court, and pool.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1018 sqft
Prime location close to golfing and nature with beautifully landscaped grounds. Units feature full tubs, in-unit washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has a relaxing pool, coffee bar and BBQ/grill for entertaining.

July 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Arlington rents increased significantly over the past month

Arlington rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,024 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,272 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Arlington, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents were down 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Arlington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Arlington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Arlington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,272 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Arlington's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Arlington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

