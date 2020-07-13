Apartment List
/
TX
/
arlington
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

121 Apartments under $900 for rent in Arlington, TX

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
971 sqft
Whether you're looking for extraordinary amenities, a sense of community, or a convenient location in Arlington, you will find it all at Redgate.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
20 Units Available
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1356 sqft
All units feature modern kitchens and bathrooms along with energy-saving doors and windows. Conveniently located just five minutes from the University of Texas and bordering I-20, I-30, Hwy 820 and Hwy 36.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
25 Units Available
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Enjoy apartment living the way it should be at Cedar Point Apartments in Arlington, Texas. We offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, featuring high end amenities and outstanding community facilities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
21 Units Available
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
959 sqft
Luxury apartment community with two sparkling swimming pools, a fully equipped fitness center and manicured landscaping. Units feature full-size washer/dryer and private patio/balcony with extra storage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Bravo
2108 Calais Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
893 sqft
Live the life of style, comfort, and convenience at Bravo Apartment Living in Arlington, TX.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
3 Units Available
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
503 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villas at The Parks Apartments! Our quaint and cozy community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments and lofts, featuring a variety of upscale designer finishes, such as vinyl wood-inspired flooring, quartz
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
49 Units Available
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$877
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$988
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
930 sqft
Verandahs at Cliffside is in the heart of Arlington's celebrated neighborhoods. Make your home among the parks, plazas, cultural landmarks and the city's greatest attractions.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
18 Units Available
Equinox
2420 E Abram St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1200 sqft
Prime location with hiking trails, shopping, schools and restaurants all within a five-mile radius. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and tile backsplash. Dog park and resort-style pool!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
4 Units Available
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
936 sqft
Near where Highway 360 and Tom Landry Freeway meet are the Forest Oaks' one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. These Arlington pet-friendly apartments feature walk-in closets, w/d hookups or on-site laundry, fireplace and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
951 sqft
Gated Arlington community with spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments just north of Highway 30. Air conditioning, bathtubs and fireplaces. Refreshing swimming pool, carport and business center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
34 Units Available
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$951
910 sqft
Sutter Creek is located off a quiet, tree-lined street in Arlington, Texas.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
46 Units Available
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1083 sqft
Situated just off Highway 360. Select apartments boast views of Lake Viridian. Residents enjoy access to a range of leisure facilities, including a sand volleyball court, fitness center, lighted tennis courts and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Springridge
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
976 sqft
Limited-access gates ensure it's the residents and their friends who enjoy the clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym in this community. Six Flags and the Texas Rangers ballpark are a short drive away. Units have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
922 sqft
Centrally located apartments in a recently renovated complex, close to new Cowboys Stadium. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and garbage disposal. Fitness center, tennis court and package receiving services. Near I-30 and Highway 360.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
48 Units Available
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1306 sqft
Stretch out in one of these large apartment homes. Community amenities include a coffee bar, media room and social courtyard. Near I-20 for convenient travel around the metroplex. By University of Texas at Arlington.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
26 Units Available
Parkway North
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1012 sqft
Nearby recreation activities include Chester W. Ditto Golf Course, River Legacy Parks and the Crystal Canyon Natural Area. Mixed units include townhomes and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1042 sqft
This luxury community offers its residents pool, parking and clubhouse. It's in an excellent location in Dallas, close to multiple schools and parks. Units offer W/D hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
7 Units Available
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$827
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1346 sqft
At Fielder Crossing, you'll enjoy the luxury, convenience and extraordinary style that you deserve. Our unique condominiums offer superb community features that make coming home a pleasure.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
34 Units Available
Ventura
2601 Furrs St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1090 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and custom cabinetry. On-site offerings include a volleyball court and laundry center. Easy access to I-30. Attend a Cowboys football game at AT&T Stadium. Have a blast at Six Flags Over Texas.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Town North
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1200 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open; however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing office to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
877 sqft
Shopping and dining options are only steps from this community, but nearby major thoroughfares allow access to even more. Property has its own gym, pool and clubhouse. Units feature fireplaces, hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Walnut Ridge, our friendly, top notch staff, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest of competition! Our one- and two-bedroom apartments offer completely renovated interiors featuring, laminate
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
25 Units Available
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
963 sqft
Welcome to great apartment home living in northeast Texas, welcome to Waterdance! Our friendly community is located in Arlington, TX, just minutes from fine dining, shopping, and entertainment hot spots.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
$
9 Units Available
Treepoint
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$824
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
Where our award winning staff will meet and exceed your expectations. Come and experience the good life at a peaceful community where you can relax by our two sparkling pools, pick up the pace in our 24 hour fitness center, and much more.

July 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Arlington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Arlington Rent Report. Arlington rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arlington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Arlington rents increased significantly over the past month

Arlington rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Arlington stand at $1,024 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,272 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Arlington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Arlington, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents were down 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Arlington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Arlington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Arlington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Arlington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,272 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Arlington's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Arlington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Arlington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsArlington 3 BedroomsArlington Accessible ApartmentsArlington Apartments under $1,000Arlington Apartments under $800
    Arlington Apartments under $900Arlington Apartments with BalconyArlington Apartments with GarageArlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArlington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsArlington Apartments with Parking
    Arlington Apartments with PoolArlington Apartments with Washer-DryerArlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Furnished ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly PlacesArlington Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
    Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
    McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Town North
    Parkway North

    Apartments Near Colleges

    The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
    El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center