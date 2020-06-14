145 Apartments for rent in Arlington, TX with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arlington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
23 Units Available
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1114 sqft
Near AT&T Stadium, The Cliffs are luxury apartment homes with a dog park, coffee bar and many more amenities. In-unit bonuses include carports, fireplaces and cable TV.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
31 Units Available
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1302 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and extra storage. Community highlights include a coffee bar, media room and pool. Minutes from I-20. Close to The Parks at Arlington if you want to shop, dine and relax.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
19 Units Available
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1034 sqft
Wimbledon Oaks in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex offers unique floor-plans and newly renovated residences with tons of amenities. Enjoy large patios, sunrooms, on-site parking, swimming pool and fitness facility. Kitchens feature modern-fixtures and high-end details.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1042 sqft
This luxury community offers its residents pool, parking and clubhouse. It's in an excellent location in Dallas, close to multiple schools and parks. Units offer W/D hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$828
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
971 sqft
Whether you're looking for extraordinary amenities, a sense of community, or a convenient location in Arlington, you will find it all at Redgate.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1054 sqft
Enjoy your new life at The Preserve at Turtle Creek Apartments! Stylish living with the convenience of easy access to the I-30 and Highway 360.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
40 Units Available
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1222 sqft
Dreams do come true at The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons, an upscale community offering sophisticated, urban-style apartment living in The American Dream City Arlington.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
29 Units Available
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
893 sqft
Elegant, modern community 20 minutes from Fort Worth near fishing, canoeing and boating. Top-notch fitness center, internet cafe, resort-style, free-form pool and relaxing picnic areas. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
19 Units Available
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1086 sqft
You will appreciate the large designer interiors of Trinity Trace.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
7 Units Available
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Near the intersection of I-30 and Highway 360, these affordable units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and open floor plans. The property is pet friendly and includes a gym, tennis court, and pool.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
18 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
975 sqft
Walnut Creek Apartment is a charming community located on south side of Arlington, TX. We offer a variety of floor plans with 10 unique 1 & 2 bedroom designs to choose from.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
13 Units Available
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large kitchens with granite countertops, dishwashers, and hardwood floors. Less than half an hour to Dallas. Close to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and AT&T Stadium.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
$
29 Units Available
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1356 sqft
All units feature modern kitchens and bathrooms along with energy-saving doors and windows. Conveniently located just five minutes from the University of Texas and bordering I-20, I-30, Hwy 820 and Hwy 36.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Bravo
2108 Calais Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
893 sqft
Live the life of style, comfort, and convenience at Bravo Apartment Living in Arlington, TX.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
12 Units Available
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1396 sqft
Stylish, well-equipped apartments in south Arlington, close to The Parks at Arlington shopping mall. Six Flags and the AT&T Stadium are also within 10 miles. Amenities include swimming pool and 24-hour laundry facilities.
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
14 Units Available
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
905 sqft
Spacious homes designed with walk-in closets and breakfast bars. Indoor and outdoor fitness areas. Courtyards with playground, picnic and grill areas. Immediate access to Highway 360 and I-30/Tom Landry Freeway.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Town North
10 Units Available
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open; however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing office to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
936 sqft
Near where Highway 360 and Tom Landry Freeway meet are the Forest Oaks' one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. These Arlington pet-friendly apartments feature walk-in closets, w/d hookups or on-site laundry, fireplace and extra storage.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to shopping centers, grocery stores and restaurants. Apartments feature elegant details such as hardwood flooring, plant shelves and fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and tennis court.
1 of 36

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
998 sqft
Designer accents like two-tone paint and brushed nickel fixtures. Large pool with cascading waterfall. One mile to I-30/Tom Landry Freeway.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Parkway North
21 Units Available
Vine
711 Trinity Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1009 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Arlington with access to the city's best trails, shopping, schools and restaurants. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, granite countertops, tennis courts and sand volleyball.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
21 Units Available
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
959 sqft
Luxury apartment community with two sparkling swimming pools, a fully equipped fitness center and manicured landscaping. Units feature full-size washer/dryer and private patio/balcony with extra storage.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The lifestyle you've been looking for can be found at Falcon Lakes! Welcome to Falcon Lakes Apartment Homes, Arlington's premier luxury community! Our upscale community was meticulously planned for a luxurious lifestyle.
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
50 Units Available
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$745
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
930 sqft
Verandahs at Cliffside is in the heart of Arlington's celebrated neighborhoods. Make your home among the parks, plazas, cultural landmarks and the city's greatest attractions.
City Guide for Arlington, TX

Howdy, cowboys and cowgirls! Rumor going around the Lone Star State is you’re looking to lasso a sweet apartment deal in Arlington, home of the Cowboys, Rangers, and about 380,000 other proud Texans. Good for you, buckaroos! Situated in the heart of the “Metroplex” just 12 miles from Fort Worth and 20 from Dallas, Arlington is a vibrant and diverse city boasting neighborhoods and rental properties catering to working professionals, growing families, and students alike. Here are a few tips, tr...

Having trouble with Craigslist Arlington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Arlington, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arlington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

