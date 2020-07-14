Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool accessible parking internet access

Marrying the comforts of city dwelling with the serenity of nature, The Sylvan is a neighborhood gem offering residential apartments with postmodern architecture and expansive skyline views. Situated atop a bluff overlooking Richland Creek, The Sylvan is part of the arts-fueled community of Sylvan Park, bustling with local restaurants, cafes, markets, boutiques, and bars. And while only five miles west of downtown Nashville, The Sylvan’s wooded surroundings give it a sense of seclusion—the perfect balance of convenient connection and quiet retreat.