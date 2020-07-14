Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Sylvan.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
accessible
parking
internet access
Marrying the comforts of city dwelling with the serenity of nature, The Sylvan is a neighborhood gem offering residential apartments with postmodern architecture and expansive skyline views. Situated atop a bluff overlooking Richland Creek, The Sylvan is part of the arts-fueled community of Sylvan Park, bustling with local restaurants, cafes, markets, boutiques, and bars. And while only five miles west of downtown Nashville, The Sylvan’s wooded surroundings give it a sense of seclusion—the perfect balance of convenient connection and quiet retreat.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)