All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like The Sylvan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
The Sylvan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

The Sylvan

Open Now until 5:30pm
5400 Burgess Ave · (615) 492-2007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Whitebridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5400 Burgess Ave, Nashville, TN 37209
Whitebridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 34 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 530 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Sylvan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
accessible
parking
internet access
Marrying the comforts of city dwelling with the serenity of nature, The Sylvan is a neighborhood gem offering residential apartments with postmodern architecture and expansive skyline views. Situated atop a bluff overlooking Richland Creek, The Sylvan is part of the arts-fueled community of Sylvan Park, bustling with local restaurants, cafes, markets, boutiques, and bars. And while only five miles west of downtown Nashville, The Sylvan’s wooded surroundings give it a sense of seclusion—the perfect balance of convenient connection and quiet retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $25/month, Washer/Sewer: $32/month, Washer/Dryer: $30 month, Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $350, 2 Pets: $500
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Sylvan have any available units?
The Sylvan has 9 units available starting at $1,193 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Sylvan have?
Some of The Sylvan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Sylvan currently offering any rent specials?
The Sylvan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Sylvan pet-friendly?
Yes, The Sylvan is pet friendly.
Does The Sylvan offer parking?
Yes, The Sylvan offers parking.
Does The Sylvan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Sylvan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Sylvan have a pool?
Yes, The Sylvan has a pool.
Does The Sylvan have accessible units?
Yes, The Sylvan has accessible units.
Does The Sylvan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Sylvan has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Sylvan?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr
Nashville, TN 37209
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace
Nashville, TN 37211
Terra House
115 Middleton St
Nashville, TN 37210
Wyndchase Bellevue
7221 Highway 70 S
Nashville, TN 37221
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd
Nashville, TN 37209
Vista Germantown
515 Madison St
Nashville, TN 37208
500 Fifth
500 5th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37219
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd
Nashville, TN 37221

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity