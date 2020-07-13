Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hallmark at the Park.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
clubhouse
internet access
Location. Location. Location. Hallmark at the Park brings you contemporary apartment living in the heart of Nashville. Watch the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, listen to an amazing concert at the Grand Ole Opry, or take a short stroll over to the amazing Marathon Village. Hallmark at the Park offers a short commute to over a dozen colleges and universities, as well as employment downtown. You'll love our spacious 2 & 3 bedroom floorplans, convenient community amenities, and access to public transportation all at an affordable price! What are you waiting for? Call us today and see why life's better at the park.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
