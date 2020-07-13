All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like Hallmark at the Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
Hallmark at the Park
Last updated June 25 2020 at 1:10 AM

Hallmark at the Park

814 17th Avenue North · (615) 436-5226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

814 17th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208
Fisk-Meharry

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hallmark at the Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
clubhouse
internet access
Location. Location. Location. Hallmark at the Park brings you contemporary apartment living in the heart of Nashville. Watch the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, listen to an amazing concert at the Grand Ole Opry, or take a short stroll over to the amazing Marathon Village. Hallmark at the Park offers a short commute to over a dozen colleges and universities, as well as employment downtown. You'll love our spacious 2 & 3 bedroom floorplans, convenient community amenities, and access to public transportation all at an affordable price! What are you waiting for? Call us today and see why life's better at the park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hallmark at the Park have any available units?
Hallmark at the Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Hallmark at the Park have?
Some of Hallmark at the Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hallmark at the Park currently offering any rent specials?
Hallmark at the Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hallmark at the Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Hallmark at the Park is pet friendly.
Does Hallmark at the Park offer parking?
Yes, Hallmark at the Park offers parking.
Does Hallmark at the Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hallmark at the Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hallmark at the Park have a pool?
Yes, Hallmark at the Park has a pool.
Does Hallmark at the Park have accessible units?
No, Hallmark at the Park does not have accessible units.
Does Hallmark at the Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hallmark at the Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Hallmark at the Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Blackstone / Fairmont Apartments
3300 W End Ave
Nashville, TN 37203
The Lakes Bellevue
200 Erin Ln
Nashville, TN 37221
Davenport Condominiums
125 Davenport Dr
Nashville, TN 37217
The Club
1 Hickory Club Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
Starline Apartments
900 Glastonbury Rd
Nashville, TN 37217
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37203
Highlands
4646 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
West End Living - Portland
2112 Fairfax Avenue
Nashville, TN 37212

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity