Nashville, TN
Villa Adrian
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:13 AM

Villa Adrian

2964 Franklin Pike · (615) 551-9208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Now Offering 1 Month FREE! *on select units with a 13 month lease
Location

2964 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2926 · Avail. now

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Adrian.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
clubhouse
Superb location that puts you minutes from several local universities (Vanderbilt, Belmont, Lipscomb etc,) Green Hills Mall and all that Green Hills has to offer. The trendy 12th South district is just around the corner. Maryland Farms Office Park in Brentwood is just moments away. Downtown Nashville or West End are wonderfully convenient. They say location is everything but when you combine location with superior service, and extremely LARGE apartment homes... there is no better place to call home. Come see us today!

*Please note that our office is closed to the public right now for obvious reasons. Questions and requests maybe me handled by phone or email. Tours are by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: We allow 2 pets (up to 75 lbs) per apartment. Please contact the office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Adrian have any available units?
Villa Adrian has a unit available for $1,885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa Adrian have?
Some of Villa Adrian's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Adrian currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Adrian is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering 1 Month FREE! *on select units with a 13 month lease
Is Villa Adrian pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Adrian is pet friendly.
Does Villa Adrian offer parking?
No, Villa Adrian does not offer parking.
Does Villa Adrian have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villa Adrian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Adrian have a pool?
Yes, Villa Adrian has a pool.
Does Villa Adrian have accessible units?
No, Villa Adrian does not have accessible units.
Does Villa Adrian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Adrian has units with dishwashers.
