Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
317 Apartments for rent in Whitebridge, Nashville, TN
Views at Hillwood II
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1865 sqft
Located in the heart of West Nashville. Community features include swimming pool, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center and pavilion. Units have granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and large closets. Pet-friendly.
The Sylvan
5400 Burgess Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,193
680 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to a private pool and fitness center. Near McCabe Golf Course. Easy access to I-40.
Views at Hillwood
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1130 sqft
Overlooking the music capital of America, Hillwood Pointe is just minutes from downtown Nashville and offers easy-living: spacious floor plans, full-size washer and dryer, hillside pool and easy access to I-40.
710 Canebrake Dr
710 Canebrake Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,098
1800 sqft
Beautiful Home, Great Price, lots of upgrades and updates. Newer Carpet, Newer Paint, Huge Master suite, Lots of Hardwoods & storage, Private level back yard with trees, deck and fence. Excellent Location, mins from shopping, parks & downtown.
43 Brookwood Ter
43 Brookwood Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,300
760 sqft
Beautifully renovated and fully furnished unit in White Bridge/ Belle Meade. Walk to dining, retail, office hospital. New furniture and appliances throughout. Lease includes 1 parking space as well as all essential utilities sans cable/internet.
4500 Post Road B11
4500 Post Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome, West Meade, White Bridge Road - Luxury town home rare corner unit in Nashville TN. Over 1800 square feet, 2 bed 2.5 bath.
276 White Bridge Pike
276 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
500 sqft
For Lease! Recently remodeled, Hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, New Appliances
227 Oceola Avenue
227 Oceola Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1772 sqft
Brand new build in West Nashville/Charlotte Pike & White Bridge Rd intersection area! Convenient location to I-40 and Briley Parkway. Gated, small community of 10 townhomes. Modern design! 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms.
1247 Hillwood Private Cove
1247 Hillwood Private Cv, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1603 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,603 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
163 Lelawood Circle
163 Lelawood Circle, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3920 sqft
163 Lelawood Circle Available 08/31/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Home for Rent in Nashville! - Lawncare Included!!! First Months Rent 1/2 Price! This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom,3.
221 Orlando Avenue
221 Orlando Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1476 sqft
This recently renovated 3/2 is located in West Nashville with quick access to Hwys & Shopping. The combined living room & dining room provide plenty of space and natural sunlight.
6116 Hill Cir
6116 Hill Circle Drive, Nashville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3375 sqft
Amazing upscale home with rooftop deck, large private porch, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, one car garage, elevator, Can remain furnished if desired. Driveways are steep, please drive by before requesting a showing. Available 9/1/2020.
710 Hillwood Blvd
710 Hillwood Boulevard, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
4584 sqft
Luxury Home *Gourmet Kitchen *SS Appliances Package *48" Gas Cooktop & Double Oven *Hardwoods & Custom Tile *2 Fireplaces *Massive Main Suite Walk-in Closets *3-Car Garage *Designer Finishes *Perfect Layout w/ Massive Bonus Room *Gorgeous
West 46th
4510 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,279
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1004 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a coffee bar, bike storage, and media room. Close to I-40. Near McCabe Golf Course and The Parthenon (an art museum).
The Marquee at Belle Meade
4400 Ridgefield Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,510
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An intimate community with luxury apartments located close to Saint Thomas West Hospital and I-440. Newly renovated homes that feature in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
The Views on the Cumberland
6700 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$959
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1375 sqft
Beautiful apartments have stainless steel sinks, hardwood-style flooring, granite-style counters and oversized closets. The on-site gym includes free weights. Easy access to I-40 West for a quick commute.
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1300 sqft
Luxury gated apartments overlooking the Cumberland River. Minutes from the I-40, with easy access to downtown Nashville and the shops at Nashville West. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Chowning Square
4141 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1694 sqft
Luxurious and stylish, these units offer oversized closets, air conditioning, fireplaces, W/D hookups, private courtyards and breakfast nooks. The ceilings range from 9' to 10', and the grounds offer a fitness center and pool.
The Avenue Nashville West - Kanaday
6680 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
957 sqft
Condominium living at The Avenue Nashville West is definitely not like typical condo living.
Croley Court Apartments
120 Croley Ct, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croley Court Apartments in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Avenue Nashville West
6680 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condominium living at The Avenue Nashville West is definitely not like typical condo living.
Park West at Hillwood
6319 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
Close to the best shopping and dining in Nashville, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units featuring faux hardwood floors, kitchens with ample fixtures, large patios or balconies, and lots of storage.
4810 Idaho Avenue
4810 Idaho Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
4810 Idaho Avenue Available 08/01/20 Sylvan Park! - This adorable cottage sits in the HEART of one of the countries hottest neighborhoods, Sylvan Park! ~Walk or bike to several restaurants, coffee bars, a Greenway and a beautiful 36 Hole Golf
6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2
6817 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,460
1860 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.