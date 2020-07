Amenities

Welcome to Illume - Nash319. This Gulch View 1 br,1 bath condo comes fully furnished and is located within walking distance of Downtown, the Gulch, and 12 South. Enjoy the modern furnishings of this pool view end unit. Amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center & secure underground parking with 24 hour security. King size casper bed and queen sleeper sofa to accommodate up to 4.