Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

As close as you can get to the city while still being in the country! Large yard, huge trees, peace & quiet. Fully furnished. Hardwoods & tile throughout. New deck. Available for monthly lease or longer term. No smoking, no inside pets. Outside pets on case by case basis. Owner Agent.