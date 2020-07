Amenities

East Nashville Cottage - Great 3 bed house that sits on an oversized lot with plenty of parking, outdoor grill, and large back porch with rocking chairs. In the heart of the trendy East Nashville neighborhood and 5 minutes from Downtown. Fully furnished move in ready! Or can be rented unfurnished for $1800.



No Pets Allowed



