Creekstone Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

Open Now until 6pm
266 Stewarts Ferry Pike · (424) 338-9031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

266 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0926 · Avail. Sep 7

$906

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 0623 · Avail. Aug 8

$906

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 0624 · Avail. Aug 8

$906

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1626 · Avail. now

$1,047

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit 1523 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,067

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit 1423 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,087

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekstone Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
trash valet
valet service
volleyball court
Welcome home to Creekstone Apartments in Nashville, TN. Conveniently located in the outskirts of Nashville, we are just seven miles from Downtown Nashville, close to everything and right where you want to be!

Homes at Creekstone are one and two-bedroom, spacious, and open-concept layouts. Our apartments feature oversized, private patios/balconies, plus select homes are newly renovated with premium appliances, wood-grain flooring, vaulted ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents at Creekstone enjoy an outstanding array of community amenities, including ample green space, two swimming pools, and a 24-hour fitness center. We welcome your pets and large dogs are accepted with no weight restrictions. Proximate to I-40 and the airport, commuting around Nashville and beyond is all within reach at Creekstone.

Creekstone Apartments is now under new, professional management. Stop by today and experience the difference, we can’t welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $225 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Creekstone Apartments have any available units?
Creekstone Apartments has 36 units available starting at $906 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Creekstone Apartments have?
Some of Creekstone Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekstone Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Creekstone Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekstone Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekstone Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Creekstone Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Creekstone Apartments offers parking.
Does Creekstone Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Creekstone Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekstone Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Creekstone Apartments has a pool.
Does Creekstone Apartments have accessible units?
No, Creekstone Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Creekstone Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Creekstone Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

