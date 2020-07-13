Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court trash valet valet service volleyball court

Welcome home to Creekstone Apartments in Nashville, TN. Conveniently located in the outskirts of Nashville, we are just seven miles from Downtown Nashville, close to everything and right where you want to be!



Homes at Creekstone are one and two-bedroom, spacious, and open-concept layouts. Our apartments feature oversized, private patios/balconies, plus select homes are newly renovated with premium appliances, wood-grain flooring, vaulted ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents at Creekstone enjoy an outstanding array of community amenities, including ample green space, two swimming pools, and a 24-hour fitness center. We welcome your pets and large dogs are accepted with no weight restrictions. Proximate to I-40 and the airport, commuting around Nashville and beyond is all within reach at Creekstone.



Creekstone Apartments is now under new, professional management. Stop by today and experience the difference, we can’t welcome you home!