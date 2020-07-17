All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 4214 Lone Oak Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
4214 Lone Oak Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:50 PM

4214 Lone Oak Road

4214 Lone Oak Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1898831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Green Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4214 Lone Oak Road, Nashville, TN 37215
Green Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Green Hills condo in Lone Oak Park subdivision! Kitchen with stone countertops, small eat-in area, and ample cabinets with all appliances. Separate dining room leading to the living room with fireplace and built-ins. Rear patio! Half bathroom downstairs, too. Both bedrooms are upstairs- the master suite features a balcony, dual vanities, marble countertops, and nice lighting. The other bedroom is nicely sized, too! Second full bathroom is in the hallway as well as washer/dryer. Convenient to all Green Hills attractions/Hillsboro Pk. ***$175.00 non-refundable cleaning fee included in the security deposit, please call for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 Lone Oak Road have any available units?
4214 Lone Oak Road has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4214 Lone Oak Road have?
Some of 4214 Lone Oak Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 Lone Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
4214 Lone Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 Lone Oak Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4214 Lone Oak Road is pet friendly.
Does 4214 Lone Oak Road offer parking?
No, 4214 Lone Oak Road does not offer parking.
Does 4214 Lone Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4214 Lone Oak Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 Lone Oak Road have a pool?
No, 4214 Lone Oak Road does not have a pool.
Does 4214 Lone Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 4214 Lone Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 Lone Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4214 Lone Oak Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4214 Lone Oak Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road
Nashville, TN 37013
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd
Nashville, TN 37209
Starline Apartments
900 Glastonbury Rd
Nashville, TN 37217
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd
Nashville, TN 37208
Elliston 23
2312 Elliston Pl
Nashville, TN 37203
Residences at Aertson Midtown
905 20th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37204
1505 Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun St
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity