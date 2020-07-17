4214 Lone Oak Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Green Hills condo in Lone Oak Park subdivision! Kitchen with stone countertops, small eat-in area, and ample cabinets with all appliances. Separate dining room leading to the living room with fireplace and built-ins. Rear patio! Half bathroom downstairs, too. Both bedrooms are upstairs- the master suite features a balcony, dual vanities, marble countertops, and nice lighting. The other bedroom is nicely sized, too! Second full bathroom is in the hallway as well as washer/dryer. Convenient to all Green Hills attractions/Hillsboro Pk. ***$175.00 non-refundable cleaning fee included in the security deposit, please call for details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.