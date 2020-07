Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill bocce court clubhouse internet access playground yoga

Fall in love with one of our one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes at The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place in Nashville, TN. Our luxury apartments are designed to meet your next-level style, keep you comfortable, and position you close to everything in Nashville’s backyard. Located right inside One Bellevue Place, our community makes it easy to grab groceries at Sprouts, relax at the spa, and grab a bite in no time. Inside our community, you’ll find we designed our amenities around the people who call The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place home. Get active in the fitness center or on the yoga lawn, rest under the cabanas near our resort-style pool, or invite over friends for a gathering in the clubhouse. The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place allows you to come home and come alive.