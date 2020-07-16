All apartments in Nashville
3701 Auburn Lane

3701 Auburn Lane · (615) 293-5218 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3701 Auburn Lane, Nashville, TN 37205
Green Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3701 Auburn Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$2,345

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
3701 Auburn Lane Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon - 3B/2BA Nashville Home! - Coming Soon!! This home will be available for move-in starting Aug. 1st! This 3 bed 2 bath home features gorgeous refinished hardwoods, washer/dryer, and back patio perfect for grilling! Off of Woodmont Blvd, this home is just minutes from Green Hills Mall, The Bluebird Cafe, Belmont and Lipscomb Universities! TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 for more info. No Section 8. Pet friendly, max of 2, breed restrictions apply. *There is an additional $30/Mo Tenant Benefit Package Fee which includes Renters Insurance and Air Filters*

(RLNE5906124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Auburn Lane have any available units?
3701 Auburn Lane has a unit available for $2,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 Auburn Lane have?
Some of 3701 Auburn Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Auburn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Auburn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Auburn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 Auburn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3701 Auburn Lane offer parking?
No, 3701 Auburn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3701 Auburn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3701 Auburn Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Auburn Lane have a pool?
No, 3701 Auburn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3701 Auburn Lane have accessible units?
No, 3701 Auburn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Auburn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Auburn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
