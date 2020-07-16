Amenities

3701 Auburn Lane Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon - 3B/2BA Nashville Home! - Coming Soon!! This home will be available for move-in starting Aug. 1st! This 3 bed 2 bath home features gorgeous refinished hardwoods, washer/dryer, and back patio perfect for grilling! Off of Woodmont Blvd, this home is just minutes from Green Hills Mall, The Bluebird Cafe, Belmont and Lipscomb Universities! TEXT Ivanna at 615-293-5218 for more info. No Section 8. Pet friendly, max of 2, breed restrictions apply. *There is an additional $30/Mo Tenant Benefit Package Fee which includes Renters Insurance and Air Filters*



(RLNE5906124)