woodlawn
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
337 Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, Nashville, TN
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
5 Units Available
The Marquee at Belle Meade
4400 Ridgefield Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,510
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An intimate community with luxury apartments located close to Saint Thomas West Hospital and I-440. Newly renovated homes that feature in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
$
13 Units Available
Chowning Square
4141 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1694 sqft
Luxurious and stylish, these units offer oversized closets, air conditioning, fireplaces, W/D hookups, private courtyards and breakfast nooks. The ceilings range from 9' to 10', and the grounds offer a fitness center and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4141 Woodlawn Drive
4141 Woodlawn Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1343 sqft
Talk about square footage!! You may just fall in love with the this 2 bedroom/ 2 bath gardens plentiful floor plan! Chowning Square offers a premier location that is easily accessible to all of the area! We are tucked away directly across from St.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4215 Harding Pike
4215 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1837 sqft
Lease includes all utilities, even cable! 24 hour door person, parking, meeting room with kitchen, Walk to St Thomas, market, restaurants. Large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Granite coutertops, quality cabinets. Large living/dinning room w/ balcony
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
171 Kenner Ave
171 Kenner Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
960 sqft
Pristine townhome, in safe walkable neighborhood! Enjoy lovely fenced backyard w/ covered patio! New appliances, New HVAC, new cabinet faces, new bathrooms, roof-5 years, newly finished hardwood floors, new gas fireplace, new paint.
Results within 1 mile of Woodlawn
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
8 Units Available
Village Green Hills
2215 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1049 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Nashville, TN has never been easier! Village Green Hills is in walking distance to The Mall at Green Hills, Whole Foods, Hill Center, and Regal Green Hills 16 Theater.
Last updated July 9 at 04:50pm
1 Unit Available
Mayfair West End
3706 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,413
750 sqft
Now Leasing! Spacious, open concept 1 bedroom apartments on West End.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4111 Aberdeen Rd.
4111 Aberdeen Road, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
4 Bedroom/2 Bath West End Area Home - Property Id: 302125 Completely renovated 1700 sq ft house located on quiet street in historic Cherokee Park: 4 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bathrooms, mud room, covered side porch.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3708 Murphy Rd
3708 Murphy Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1140 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom Bungalow - Located in the heart of one of Nashville's most sought after neighborhoods. This 3 bedroom 2 bath bungalow has a fully renovated kitchen, brand new HVAC and hard wood floors throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
501 Sloan Rd
501 Sloan Road, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
840 sqft
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings* Unique Property Code: QZ5010- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3909 Whitland Ave
3909 Whitland Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
912 sqft
Great location! Minutes to downtown Nashville in a quiet neighborhood! Water is included for this condo! A completely renovated unit with new flooring throughout, paint, an updated kitchen and bath! This location is close to all of the downtown
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4200 W End Ave
4200 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Top floor, 2-bedroom/2-bath 1344-SF condo on W. End Ave,overlooks Cherokee Park.Hardwood floors,LR opens to granite, gourmet kitchen,lots of cabinets,washer/dryer,large main BR suite w/ new walk-in shower/double vanity.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
221 Leonard Ave
221 Leonard Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3376 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! You DON'T want to MISS OUT on this Rare opportunity on this STUNNING 4BE/, 2 1/2 BA, located in the Historic Whitland neighborhood. Everything you'd want: hardwoods, updates, charm & more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2727 Linmar Ave
2727 Linmar Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Wonderful two bedroom unit in a prime location minutes from Vanderbilt, Belmont, Green Hills shopping, and more! Unit is on the 3rd floor. No smoking and no pets. First + Last Month's rent +$500 security deposit due upon signing of the lease.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
141 Woodmont Blvd
141 Woodmont Blvd, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3484 sqft
Beautiful newly built Brownstone located 1/4 mile from St. Thomas West Hospital and minutes from Green Hills Mall, Vanderbilt, and I-40. This home has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrs, a full walk out basement, gourmet kitchen, 3 decks, and a bonus room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
2510 Sharondale Drive
2510 Sharondale Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1369 sqft
Three Bedroom, 2 bath house in the Green Hills/21st Avenue area available for immediate move int! Gas stove top! Hardwood flooring throughout. Central Electric air conditioning and central gas heating. Window a/c added to upstairs bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
173 Woodmont Blvd
173 Woodmont Boulevard, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2069 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Totally renovated one-story home with wide open spaces and high end finishes. 3 bedrooms/ two baths, large deck and covered porch. Property backs to Sugartree.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2116 Hobbs Rd
2116 Hobbs Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1070 sqft
All utilities included in rent !!! ... Move in ready, new carpet, new hardwood floors, new full size washer/dryer, granite counters kitchen & bath ... Excellent walking score and bus stands ...
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
43 Brookwood Ter
43 Brookwood Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,300
760 sqft
Beautifully renovated and fully furnished unit in White Bridge/ Belle Meade. Walk to dining, retail, office hospital. New furniture and appliances throughout. Lease includes 1 parking space as well as all essential utilities sans cable/internet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3701 Auburn Lane
3701 Auburn Lane, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1400 sqft
3701 Auburn Lane Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon - 3B/2BA Nashville Home! - Coming Soon!! This home will be available for move-in starting Aug.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Westwood Trce
113 Westwood Trace, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1280 sqft
2 bed / 2.5 bath home - Take a virtual tour right now! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bYrByx8qrsR This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Hillsboro West End within walking distance to Kroger and Bluebird cafe.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4500 Post Road B11
4500 Post Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome, West Meade, White Bridge Road - Luxury town home rare corner unit in Nashville TN. Over 1800 square feet, 2 bed 2.5 bath.
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
3202 Blair Boulevard, Unit A
3202 Blair Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
580 sqft
Historic 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in the quaint, Hillsboro Village neighborhood of West Nashville.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
129 West End Place
129 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1138 sqft
Newly spruced up condo in desired West End Place. HOA dues included in rent payment. Water included. Complex offers pool, tennis and covered parking. Wonderful views of the city from your 3rd floor balcony. Pets allowed on case by case basis.