The Canvas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

The Canvas

Open Now until 5:30pm
1120 Litton Ave · (615) 283-9545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 free month on 2-bedroom apartments. The Best Value in East Nashville!
Location

1120 Litton Ave, Nashville, TN 37216
Inglewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F-616 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit G-712 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit G-709 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 41+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit E-516 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit E-512 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit E-513 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 42+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Canvas.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Learn More About Our Community

Immediate Occupancy Available NOW
We currently can offer you a LIVE tour of our property from the convenience of your own mobile device. To find out how, just click the link below:

Take a Live Virtual Tour

When you want to mingle among the eclectic artists, musicians and the urban trendsetters, The Canvas is where you want to be. Capturing the vibe of the historic Five Points District in East Nashville, residents enjoy an amenity-rich community in a vibrant cultural community. Your new home is only steps away from an abundance of restaurants, bars, boutique shops and art galleries. It is the heart of where urban energy and modern decandence converge. You'll love living at The Canvas. We are currently accepting applications for our one and two bedroom apartments with move-in dates starting mid September for the one bedroom, and mid-December for the two bedroom apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 mos and 12 mos
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100-$300
Additional: Utility Reimbursement: $49/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1st Pet: $300, 2nd Pet: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions may apply. Please contact us for more information.
Parking Details: Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Canvas have any available units?
The Canvas has 89 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Canvas have?
Some of The Canvas's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Canvas currently offering any rent specials?
The Canvas is offering the following rent specials: 1 free month on 2-bedroom apartments. The Best Value in East Nashville!
Is The Canvas pet-friendly?
Yes, The Canvas is pet friendly.
Does The Canvas offer parking?
Yes, The Canvas offers parking.
Does The Canvas have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Canvas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Canvas have a pool?
Yes, The Canvas has a pool.
Does The Canvas have accessible units?
No, The Canvas does not have accessible units.
Does The Canvas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Canvas has units with dishwashers.

