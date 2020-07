Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities parking gym on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bocce court business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit internet access playground

Eastwood Greene is located in Nashville's most popular neighborhood!This historic neighborhood is a hub of arts, local music, award-winning dining, and craft beer. East Nashville is just across the river from downtown, and it's the perfect place to find local music, boutique shopping, and incredible food.Our East Nashville apartments put you two miles from the most creative part of East Nashville, Five Points. Here you can grab a coffee at Ugly Mugs or Portland Brew, get some delicious pizza at Five Points Pizza, or scoop up some ice cream at the famous sweet spot, Jenni's Splendid Ice Cream.