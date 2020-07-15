/
/
/
VOLSTATE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:57 AM
4 Apartments For Rent Near VSCC
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
20 Units Available
Edison at Peytona
1137 Greenlea Blvd, Sumner County, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1285 sqft
Reinvent your lifestyle at this brand-new apartment community featuring luxury apartment homes with resort-style amenities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,148
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Brookhaven Apartment Homes
625 Greenwave Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brookhaven Apartments is located in Gallatin, Tennessee, a beautiful city about 26 miles northeast of Nashville.
1 of 16
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
705 Kathy Circle
705 Kathy Circle, Gallatin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1940 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.