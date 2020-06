Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this spacious and modern flat. Located in the safe and quiet area just minutes from Vanderbilt University near West End! New dishwasher installed, hardwoods, granite, 9' ceilings, balcony/patio, crown molding, tile bath, & more! Available on 7/1/2020. Contact Agent Lily Xiang for Showing 615-738-0125 Pet Lease $25/Month