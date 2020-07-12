/
/
/
west end park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
369 Apartments for rent in West End Park, Nashville, TN
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
8 Units Available
Blackstone / Fairmont Apartments
3300 W End Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,175
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the beauty and elegance of West End at the historic Blackstone, Fairmont, and Continental Apartments. these beautiful buildings are walking distance to all West End has to offer!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated February 6 at 09:14pm
22 Units Available
Duet Apartments
300 31st Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,385
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1058 sqft
Newly upgraded community that is disabled friendly. Amenities include parking garages, BBQ area and online portal for easy payments. Homes have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Located in the center of Centennial Park area.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3325 Fairmont Dr
3325 Fairmont Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2044 sqft
3325 Fairmont Dr Available 07/31/20 Luxurious West End 3 bed 2 bath with pool! - Luxurious 3 bed 2 bath home with large open plan kitchen and living space. Gorgeous design. Outdoor lounge area and pool. Minutes to Centennial Park and Vanderbilt.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
234 31st Ave N
234 31st Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
2186 sqft
West End Ave by Centennial Park and Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt Hospital! - Beautiful brownstone with garage parking and security gate.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
232 31st Avenue North
232 31st Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
2111 sqft
232 31st Avenue North Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom West End Penthouse Walking Distance to Vandy - 2 bed/2 bath with gated covered parking, semi-private elevator, balcony, gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops, large loft area with
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
234 FAIRMONT CT
234 Fairmont Ct, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
VANDY WEST END BELMONT AREA - NICE CONDO AT A GREAT RATE. LARGE 2 BED-EA.CH BR HAS A FULL BATH, 1/2 BATH DOWN, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, DECK, NEW PAINT AND CARPET. APPROX 1200 SQ FT. HOT LOCATION.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
3128 Belwood Street
3128 Bellwood Street, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,595
700 sqft
Stylish, upgraded 1 BR unit in the highly sought after West End Park Neighborhood. Brushed brass light fixtures, stainless appliances, and tall ceilings! Washer and dryer included in the unit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
3014 Hedrick Street
3014 Hedrick Street, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1086 sqft
Urban living in booming West End Park neighborhood of Midtown! Stained concrete floors, open floor plan, and massive ceilings. This unit is flooded with natural sunlight, and comes with secure, gated parking for one vehicle.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2905 Parthenon Ave
2905 Parthenon Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1980 sqft
Artesia Townhomes Close to Vanderbilt & All West End has to Offer! Fully Furnished & Fully Equipped. 2-bed 2.5 Bath. All Appliances by Bosch.12-Ft. Ceilings, Wood floors, Italian Tile, Radiant Tile floor in Master Bath. Elegant Designer Finishes.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3188 Parthenon Ave
3188 Parthenon Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
(NO PETS) Hidden Jewell in the Heart of West End! This 1 Bedroom Studio features a Living Room/Kitchen Combination with Refrigerator, Microwave, Countertop Range, New Washer/Dryer in Common Area, Completely Renovated, Water/Electric Included!
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3201 Parthenon Avenue
3201 Parthenon Ave, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Cute two bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse right by Centennial Park!
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
210 30th Avenue North - 310
210 30th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,495
660 sqft
Assigned garage parking Included in rent $25.00 per month Water included in rent $35.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3505 Hillsdale Ave
3505 Hillsdale Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Beautiful cottage in the WestEnd Sylvan Park area. - Property Id: 53354 Beautiful historic cottage All UTILITIES, cable, and wireless internet INCLUDED.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3100 W End Cir
3100 West End Circle, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1225 sqft
Prime west end Location, Elevator, under ground parking, very close to vanderbilt, Centennial park, dog park, Restaurants, Well equipped with Granite, stainless steel appliances, new stove and dishwasher with washer and dryer.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
3120 Long Blvd
3120 Long Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Available Immediately** **All leases must start within 21 days of application date** Beautiful one bedroom, one bath condo a 5 minute walk to Centennial Park! Ground floor unit. Hardwoods throughout. Open living room and kitchen layout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
605 Park Cir
605 Park Circle, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
480 sqft
Available Early-August *Photos of Unit B but similar finishes & flipped layout! Location! Location! Location! This Spacious Shotgun Home is in a Darling Sylvan Park / West End Triplex *Hardwood Flooring in LR *Tile in Kitchen & Bath *Fireplace
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2900 Poston Ave
2900 Poston Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
608 sqft
Location: One bedroom, one bath, stove & refrigerator provided, stackeable washer/dryer connections Conveniently located near Vanderbilt, Centennial Park and the West End area restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of West End Park
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
34 Units Available
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,200
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
35 Units Available
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1240 sqft
Modern apartments located on Route 70 in Nashville's Elliston Place neighborhood. Rooms have vinyl plank hardwood-style floors, cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site gym, dog park, courtyard and business center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Charlotte at Midtown
2400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,554
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1152 sqft
An urban, residential community in Midtown Nashville. Lots of on-site amenities including a paw spa, outdoor game area, outdoor fireplace, and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, soaking tubs, and updated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
ParkCentral Nashville
220 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,512
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living meets nature at this modern Nashville community. Spacious rooms overlook Centennial Park. Rooms boast ceiling fans, carpets and in-unit laundry facilities. Internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
9 Units Available
Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,430
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1038 sqft
Upscale homes with in-unit laundry and open floor plans. Residents get access to a saltwater pool and fitness center. Close to Centennial Park, Vanderbilt University and Belmont Mansion. Minutes from I-65.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
8 Units Available
Artemis Midtown
301 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,510
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek Midtown apartments with urban kitchen designs and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy use of the courtyard, outdoor fireplace and pool. Easy access to I-40. Near the good fun and music on Broadway.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
$
12 Units Available
Village at Vanderbilt
403 Village at Vanderbilt, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,520
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include covered parking, picnic area and pool. Units feature dishwashers and central air and heating. Located close to restaurants like Sportsman's Grill and shopping like Piggly Wiggly.