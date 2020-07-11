All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 15 2020

212 Lanier Dr - 3 Bedroom downstairs apartment

212 Lanier Drive · (615) 541-5159
Location

212 Lanier Drive, Nashville, TN 37115
Heron Walk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 212 Lanier Dr - 3 Bedroom downstairs apartment · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1284 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom in Madison Historic Home! $1400 - This Madison 3 bedroom first floor unit has been remodeled with a brand new open kitchen, fresh paint and flooring, totally new bathroom, all while maintaining the historic cottage feel. Brand new washer/dryer included. Easy access to Old Hickory Blvd.

Rent: $1400
Deposit: $1400
Pets ok at $35/mo per pet
***All Utilities and Wifi, and Lawncare included with a flat $300 fee. Landlord reserves the right to bill back to the tenant reasonable overage charges of actual costs if in excess of $300.

Qualified applicants will have 600+ Credit, No evictions, and income of 3x rent.
Application fee is $35 per person
Apply at RentVibeRealty.com/vacancies

Email: Jason@VibeRealtyTN.com for showings

Offered by Vibe Realty 615-541-5159

(RLNE5861739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

