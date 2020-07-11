212 Lanier Dr - 3 Bedroom downstairs apartment

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom in Madison Historic Home! $1400 - This Madison 3 bedroom first floor unit has been remodeled with a brand new open kitchen, fresh paint and flooring, totally new bathroom, all while maintaining the historic cottage feel. Brand new washer/dryer included. Easy access to Old Hickory Blvd.



Rent: $1400

Deposit: $1400

Pets ok at $35/mo per pet

***All Utilities and Wifi, and Lawncare included with a flat $300 fee. Landlord reserves the right to bill back to the tenant reasonable overage charges of actual costs if in excess of $300.



Qualified applicants will have 600+ Credit, No evictions, and income of 3x rent.

Application fee is $35 per person

Apply at RentVibeRealty.com/vacancies



Email: Jason@VibeRealtyTN.com for showings



Offered by Vibe Realty 615-541-5159



(RLNE5861739)