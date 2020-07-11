212 Lanier Dr - 3 Bedroom downstairs apartment

Amenities
Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom in Madison Historic Home! $1400 - This Madison 3 bedroom first floor unit has been remodeled with a brand new open kitchen, fresh paint and flooring, totally new bathroom, all while maintaining the historic cottage feel. Brand new washer/dryer included. Easy access to Old Hickory Blvd.
Rent: $1400
Deposit: $1400
Pets ok at $35/mo per pet
***All Utilities and Wifi, and Lawncare included with a flat $300 fee. Landlord reserves the right to bill back to the tenant reasonable overage charges of actual costs if in excess of $300.
Qualified applicants will have 600+ Credit, No evictions, and income of 3x rent.
Application fee is $35 per person
Apply at RentVibeRealty.com/vacancies
Email: Jason@VibeRealtyTN.com for showings
Offered by Vibe Realty 615-541-5159
(RLNE5861739)