139 Apartments for rent in Whites Bend, Nashville, TN

31 Units Available
The Views on the Cumberland
6700 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$959
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1375 sqft
Beautiful apartments have stainless steel sinks, hardwood-style flooring, granite-style counters and oversized closets. The on-site gym includes free weights. Easy access to I-40 West for a quick commute.
32 Units Available
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1300 sqft
Luxury gated apartments overlooking the Cumberland River. Minutes from the I-40, with easy access to downtown Nashville and the shops at Nashville West. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
98 Units Available
Bells Bluff
7600 Cabot Drive, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1152 sqft
Bells Bluff Apartments in West Nashville features astounding waterfront views of the Cumberland River and Bells Bend Conservation Corridor.
57 Units Available
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
36 Units Available
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,376
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1137 sqft
A stunning community, minutes from I-40. On-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a saltwater pool and a grill area. Trash valet service provided. Apartments feature granite countertops. Garages available.
8 Units Available
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,329
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1312 sqft
Near I-40 and the new Nashville West retail center. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. Optional detached garage with fee. Pool, gym and game room. Pets welcome.
4 Units Available
The Avenue Nashville West - Kanaday
6680 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
957 sqft
Condominium living at The Avenue Nashville West is definitely not like typical condo living.
97 Units Available
Novel West Nashville
7113 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,291
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1153 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Experience Nashville living at Novel West Nashville.
1 Unit Available
The Avenue Nashville West
6680 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condominium living at The Avenue Nashville West is definitely not like typical condo living.

1 Unit Available
7277 Charlotte Pike
7277 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1972 sqft
Tri-level townhome with single car garage, tiled kitchen floors, and open floor-plan. Convenient to I40, Nashville West and downtown Nashville. Pets considered on case by case basis. Property will be available after July 16th.

1 Unit Available
604 Hapwood Dr
604 Hapwood Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
West Nashville - 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1,000 SF Duplex unit. Very clean with fresh paint, hardwood floors and a great yard! Comes with appliances including Washer and Dryer. Has a full basement/garage.

1 Unit Available
1201 Davidson Rd
1201 Davidson Road, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2550 sqft
All brick, 4 Bedroom, (Or 3 Bedroom & Office), 2 Bath, 3 BR upstairs, and 1 bdr, 1 bath downstairs. Newer Kitchen remodel, Hardwood Floors upstairs. Basement has tile and carpet. Finished Walk-Out Basement, with own entrance.

1 Unit Available
512 Cedar Cove
512 Cedar Cove, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2351 sqft
CONVENIENT NASHVILLE-WEST LOCATION*4-SIDES BRICK*BAY WINDOW IN EATING AREA*2 STAIRWAYS TO 2ND FLOOR*GARDEN TUB IN MASTER BATH PLUS SEPARATE SHOWER*VERY LARGE BONUS ROOM WITH CLOSETS*CULDESAC LOT

1 Unit Available
394 Annex Ave
394 Annex Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
Just Listed and Newly renovated! Available now! Beautiful 3-4 bedroom home, all new stainless appliances, all rooms freashly painted, new wood-like flooring throughout, new tile in bath, large laundry room, den could be 4th bedroom, new drive, nice

1 Unit Available
1131 Lilly Valley Way
1131 Lilly Valley Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1216 sqft
Affordable 2Bed Nashville Townhome!! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!! This Gorgeous 2b/2.5ba 2017 Construction Townhome is a STEAL at $1,680/Mo.
34 Units Available
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,200
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
11 Units Available
Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$984
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,536
1492 sqft
Apartments in rustic and relaxing neighborhood. Community amenities include pool, gym, tennis court, dog park and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
38 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,701
1320 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
26 Units Available
Wyndchase Bellevue
7221 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
868 sqft
Wyndchase Bellevue Apartments in Nashville, Tennessee, feature gourmet kitchens, 9- foot ceilings, updated flooring and a beautiful courtyard and landscape. Resort-style pool for those sunny Southern days.
15 Units Available
Bellevue West
100 Ridgelake Pkwy, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
900 sqft
Situated in the scenic hills of Bellevue, this luxury complex boasts 24-maintenance, on-site volleyball court, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Close to the 24 Bellevue Express.
13 Units Available
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1550 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
5 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1164 Vantage Pointe, Cheatham County, TN
1 Bedroom
$953
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1360 sqft
Your lifestyle is fast paced and you need a home to reflect and cater to your needs. We can provide an atmosphere that allows you to live life to the fullest. Our homes are built for entertaining, or a quiet refuge. Vantage Pointe Homes...
22 Units Available
Hillmeade Apartment Homes
6800 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1803 sqft
The Belle Forest Shopping Center and Bellevue Valley Plaza are just minutes from this community. Apartments feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry. There's an on-site fitness center and pool for residents to enjoy.
23 Units Available
West 46th
4510 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,279
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1004 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a coffee bar, bike storage, and media room. Close to I-40. Near McCabe Golf Course and The Parthenon (an art museum).

