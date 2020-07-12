/
/
/
west meade
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
225 Apartments for rent in West Meade, Nashville, TN
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
57 Units Available
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6210 Harding Pike
6210 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3076 sqft
Great house on LARGE 2 Acre lot!!! You won't believe this backyard!
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
1041 Percy Warner Blvd
1041 Percy Warner Boulevard, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2285 sqft
**All leases must start within 21 days of application date** Sprawling West Meade Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2.
Results within 1 mile of West Meade
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$984
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,536
1492 sqft
Apartments in rustic and relaxing neighborhood. Community amenities include pool, gym, tennis court, dog park and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
38 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,701
1320 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
$
15 Units Available
Bellevue West
100 Ridgelake Pkwy, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
900 sqft
Situated in the scenic hills of Bellevue, this luxury complex boasts 24-maintenance, on-site volleyball court, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Close to the 24 Bellevue Express.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Hillmeade Apartment Homes
6800 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1803 sqft
The Belle Forest Shopping Center and Bellevue Valley Plaza are just minutes from this community. Apartments feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry. There's an on-site fitness center and pool for residents to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
36 Units Available
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,376
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1137 sqft
A stunning community, minutes from I-40. On-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a saltwater pool and a grill area. Trash valet service provided. Apartments feature granite countertops. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
1000 Amberwood Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1675 sqft
Minutes to I-40. Hilltop apartment community close to Nashville West Mall. Select apartments feature bay windows, private entries and laundry rooms. Community provides multiple recreational amenities, including planned socials.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,329
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1312 sqft
Near I-40 and the new Nashville West retail center. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. Optional detached garage with fee. Pool, gym and game room. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
31 Units Available
The Views on the Cumberland
6700 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$959
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1375 sqft
Beautiful apartments have stainless steel sinks, hardwood-style flooring, granite-style counters and oversized closets. The on-site gym includes free weights. Easy access to I-40 West for a quick commute.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
47 Units Available
The Lakes Bellevue
200 Erin Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,066
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1312 sqft
Units feature built-in bookshelves, vaulted ceilings, and spacious walk-in closets. Luxurious community amenities include parking, pool, and trash valet. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Nashville and abundant dining options.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
32 Units Available
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1300 sqft
Luxury gated apartments overlooking the Cumberland River. Minutes from the I-40, with easy access to downtown Nashville and the shops at Nashville West. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
97 Units Available
Novel West Nashville
7113 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,291
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1153 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Experience Nashville living at Novel West Nashville.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated January 30 at 04:20pm
98 Units Available
Bells Bluff
7600 Cabot Drive, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1152 sqft
Bells Bluff Apartments in West Nashville features astounding waterfront views of the Cumberland River and Bells Bend Conservation Corridor.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2
6817 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,460
1860 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7277 Charlotte Pike
7277 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1972 sqft
Tri-level townhome with single car garage, tiled kitchen floors, and open floor-plan. Convenient to I40, Nashville West and downtown Nashville. Pets considered on case by case basis. Property will be available after July 16th.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
604 Hapwood Dr
604 Hapwood Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
West Nashville - 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1,000 SF Duplex unit. Very clean with fresh paint, hardwood floors and a great yard! Comes with appliances including Washer and Dryer. Has a full basement/garage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1201 Davidson Rd
1201 Davidson Road, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2550 sqft
All brick, 4 Bedroom, (Or 3 Bedroom & Office), 2 Bath, 3 BR upstairs, and 1 bdr, 1 bath downstairs. Newer Kitchen remodel, Hardwood Floors upstairs. Basement has tile and carpet. Finished Walk-Out Basement, with own entrance.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Harding Place
116 Harding Place, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED.... 2BR/2BA condo / apartment conveniently located in Belle Meade, Nashville's MOST prestigious area.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
6820 Highway 70 South
6820 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1148 sqft
Available Now! Will be available for showings July 4th. Two Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo at the Montview Condos! Stainless steel appliances, hardwoods in main area, carpet in the bedrooms, ceiling fan in master bedroom.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4500 Post Road B11
4500 Post Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome, West Meade, White Bridge Road - Luxury town home rare corner unit in Nashville TN. Over 1800 square feet, 2 bed 2.5 bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
512 Cedar Cove
512 Cedar Cove, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2351 sqft
CONVENIENT NASHVILLE-WEST LOCATION*4-SIDES BRICK*BAY WINDOW IN EATING AREA*2 STAIRWAYS TO 2ND FLOOR*GARDEN TUB IN MASTER BATH PLUS SEPARATE SHOWER*VERY LARGE BONUS ROOM WITH CLOSETS*CULDESAC LOT
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1131 Lilly Valley Way
1131 Lilly Valley Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1216 sqft
Affordable 2Bed Nashville Townhome!! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!! This Gorgeous 2b/2.5ba 2017 Construction Townhome is a STEAL at $1,680/Mo.