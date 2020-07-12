Apartment List
225 Apartments for rent in West Meade, Nashville, TN

$
57 Units Available
Grande View
7100 Sonya Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1428 sqft
With easy access to Vanderbilt University and I-40 these diverse units can come with jetted tubs, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. On-site amenities include two pools, spa, tanning beds, and athletic facility. Guest suites on site.

1 Unit Available
6210 Harding Pike
6210 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3076 sqft
Great house on LARGE 2 Acre lot!!! You won't believe this backyard!

1 Unit Available
1041 Percy Warner Blvd
1041 Percy Warner Boulevard, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2285 sqft
**All leases must start within 21 days of application date** Sprawling West Meade Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2.
Results within 1 mile of West Meade
11 Units Available
Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$984
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,536
1492 sqft
Apartments in rustic and relaxing neighborhood. Community amenities include pool, gym, tennis court, dog park and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, and patio or balcony.
38 Units Available
The Lexington
510 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,701
1320 sqft
Apartments located close I-40, and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Luxury community amenities include tennis court, pool table, media room, gym and security system. Pets welcome with an additional fee.
$
15 Units Available
Bellevue West
100 Ridgelake Pkwy, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
900 sqft
Situated in the scenic hills of Bellevue, this luxury complex boasts 24-maintenance, on-site volleyball court, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Close to the 24 Bellevue Express.
$
22 Units Available
Hillmeade Apartment Homes
6800 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1803 sqft
The Belle Forest Shopping Center and Bellevue Valley Plaza are just minutes from this community. Apartments feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry. There's an on-site fitness center and pool for residents to enjoy.
36 Units Available
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,376
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1137 sqft
A stunning community, minutes from I-40. On-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a saltwater pool and a grill area. Trash valet service provided. Apartments feature granite countertops. Garages available.
$
21 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
1000 Amberwood Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1675 sqft
Minutes to I-40. Hilltop apartment community close to Nashville West Mall. Select apartments feature bay windows, private entries and laundry rooms. Community provides multiple recreational amenities, including planned socials.
$
8 Units Available
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,329
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1312 sqft
Near I-40 and the new Nashville West retail center. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces, patios/balconies and walk-in closets. Optional detached garage with fee. Pool, gym and game room. Pets welcome.
31 Units Available
The Views on the Cumberland
6700 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$959
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1375 sqft
Beautiful apartments have stainless steel sinks, hardwood-style flooring, granite-style counters and oversized closets. The on-site gym includes free weights. Easy access to I-40 West for a quick commute.
$
47 Units Available
The Lakes Bellevue
200 Erin Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,066
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1312 sqft
Units feature built-in bookshelves, vaulted ceilings, and spacious walk-in closets. Luxurious community amenities include parking, pool, and trash valet. Located just 20 minutes from downtown Nashville and abundant dining options.
32 Units Available
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1300 sqft
Luxury gated apartments overlooking the Cumberland River. Minutes from the I-40, with easy access to downtown Nashville and the shops at Nashville West. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center.
97 Units Available
Novel West Nashville
7113 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,291
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1153 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Experience Nashville living at Novel West Nashville.
98 Units Available
Bells Bluff
7600 Cabot Drive, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1152 sqft
Bells Bluff Apartments in West Nashville features astounding waterfront views of the Cumberland River and Bells Bend Conservation Corridor.

1 Unit Available
6817 Charlotte Pike, Unit 2
6817 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,460
1860 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.

1 Unit Available
7277 Charlotte Pike
7277 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1972 sqft
Tri-level townhome with single car garage, tiled kitchen floors, and open floor-plan. Convenient to I40, Nashville West and downtown Nashville. Pets considered on case by case basis. Property will be available after July 16th.

1 Unit Available
604 Hapwood Dr
604 Hapwood Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
West Nashville - 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1,000 SF Duplex unit. Very clean with fresh paint, hardwood floors and a great yard! Comes with appliances including Washer and Dryer. Has a full basement/garage.

1 Unit Available
1201 Davidson Rd
1201 Davidson Road, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2550 sqft
All brick, 4 Bedroom, (Or 3 Bedroom & Office), 2 Bath, 3 BR upstairs, and 1 bdr, 1 bath downstairs. Newer Kitchen remodel, Hardwood Floors upstairs. Basement has tile and carpet. Finished Walk-Out Basement, with own entrance.

1 Unit Available
116 Harding Place
116 Harding Place, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED.... 2BR/2BA condo / apartment conveniently located in Belle Meade, Nashville's MOST prestigious area.

1 Unit Available
6820 Highway 70 South
6820 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1148 sqft
Available Now! Will be available for showings July 4th. Two Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo at the Montview Condos! Stainless steel appliances, hardwoods in main area, carpet in the bedrooms, ceiling fan in master bedroom.

1 Unit Available
4500 Post Road B11
4500 Post Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome, West Meade, White Bridge Road - Luxury town home rare corner unit in Nashville TN. Over 1800 square feet, 2 bed 2.5 bath.

1 Unit Available
512 Cedar Cove
512 Cedar Cove, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2351 sqft
CONVENIENT NASHVILLE-WEST LOCATION*4-SIDES BRICK*BAY WINDOW IN EATING AREA*2 STAIRWAYS TO 2ND FLOOR*GARDEN TUB IN MASTER BATH PLUS SEPARATE SHOWER*VERY LARGE BONUS ROOM WITH CLOSETS*CULDESAC LOT

1 Unit Available
1131 Lilly Valley Way
1131 Lilly Valley Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1216 sqft
Affordable 2Bed Nashville Townhome!! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!! This Gorgeous 2b/2.5ba 2017 Construction Townhome is a STEAL at $1,680/Mo.

