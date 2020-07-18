2003 Overby Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

RENOVATED EAST NASHVILLE COTTAGE - This newly renovated East Nashville cottage has 1,000 square feet of living space and offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a detached 1 car garage with additional storage.



The home has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, Jacuzzi tub, large deck, washer & dryer is included and has off street parking.



Conveniently located to Interstate 24 & 65, Ellington Parkway, Five Points and just minutes from Downtown Nashville, this home will not last long!!!



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

(866) 535-9956



To view a virtual tour visit the link below.

https://youtu.be/oyK0xEcZEiM



Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program (per filter)



