All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 2003 Overby Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
2003 Overby Rd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2003 Overby Rd.

2003 Overby Road · (866) 535-9956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Talbot's Corner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2003 Overby Road, Nashville, TN 37207
Talbot's Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2003 Overby Rd. · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
RENOVATED EAST NASHVILLE COTTAGE - This newly renovated East Nashville cottage has 1,000 square feet of living space and offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a detached 1 car garage with additional storage.

The home has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, Jacuzzi tub, large deck, washer & dryer is included and has off street parking.

Conveniently located to Interstate 24 & 65, Ellington Parkway, Five Points and just minutes from Downtown Nashville, this home will not last long!!!

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
(866) 535-9956

To view a virtual tour visit the link below.
https://youtu.be/oyK0xEcZEiM

Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program (per filter)

Selling or Renting your home with the OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer!

(RLNE5905879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Overby Rd. have any available units?
2003 Overby Rd. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Overby Rd. have?
Some of 2003 Overby Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Overby Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Overby Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Overby Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Overby Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Overby Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Overby Rd. offers parking.
Does 2003 Overby Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 Overby Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Overby Rd. have a pool?
No, 2003 Overby Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Overby Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2003 Overby Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Overby Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Overby Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2003 Overby Rd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St
Nashville, TN 37206
Chowning Square
4141 Woodlawn Dr
Nashville, TN 37205
The Club
1 Hickory Club Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
West End Living - Natchez Village
2112 Fairfax Avenue
Nashville, TN 37212
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd
Nashville, TN 37209
Park West at Hillwood
6319 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209
The Parc at Metro Center
377 Athens Way
Nashville, TN 37228

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity