Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Keystone Farms

5360 Edmondson Pike · (615) 247-5376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5360 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0210 · Avail. Oct 12

$1,177

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 0109 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,387

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 0209 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,392

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0601 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,802

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Keystone Farms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
parking
24hr maintenance
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Make your move to quaint suburban living when you choose Keystone Farms as your home! Our community offers pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the desirable area of Brentioch, just south of downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Inside our secluded community, you’ll find a refreshing swimming pool, fully-equipped 24-hour fitness center, playground and a serene picnic and barbecue area. Discover our newly renovated homes at Keystone Farms, with all the features you’ve been searching for; including vaulted ceilings, hardwood-style floors, cozy gas fireplaces and so much more! Apply online and reserve your apartment home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per person
Deposit: $400-$750 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Keystone Farms have any available units?
Keystone Farms has 6 units available starting at $1,177 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Keystone Farms have?
Some of Keystone Farms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Keystone Farms currently offering any rent specials?
Keystone Farms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Keystone Farms pet-friendly?
Yes, Keystone Farms is pet friendly.
Does Keystone Farms offer parking?
Yes, Keystone Farms offers parking.
Does Keystone Farms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Keystone Farms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Keystone Farms have a pool?
Yes, Keystone Farms has a pool.
Does Keystone Farms have accessible units?
No, Keystone Farms does not have accessible units.
Does Keystone Farms have units with dishwashers?
No, Keystone Farms does not have units with dishwashers.

