Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving parking 24hr maintenance

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use the online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Make your move to quaint suburban living when you choose Keystone Farms as your home! Our community offers pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the desirable area of Brentioch, just south of downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Inside our secluded community, you’ll find a refreshing swimming pool, fully-equipped 24-hour fitness center, playground and a serene picnic and barbecue area. Discover our newly renovated homes at Keystone Farms, with all the features you’ve been searching for; including vaulted ceilings, hardwood-style floors, cozy gas fireplaces and so much more! Apply online and reserve your apartment home today!