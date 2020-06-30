All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

The Avenue Nashville West

6680 Charlotte Pike · (615) 712-9128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6680 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209
Hillwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C03 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,099

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Avenue Nashville West.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
internet access
Condominium living at The Avenue Nashville West is definitely not like typical condo living. The Avenue has two terrific pet-friendly floor plans to choose from with updated features such as bamboo hardwood floors, granite counters, mahogany cabinets, and all-new stainless steel appliances.

The Avenue is located in one of Nashville's hottest neighborhoods, Nashville West. This is your space, welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $175-$1,000
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 2 Spaces per Unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Avenue Nashville West have any available units?
The Avenue Nashville West has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Avenue Nashville West have?
Some of The Avenue Nashville West's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Avenue Nashville West currently offering any rent specials?
The Avenue Nashville West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Avenue Nashville West pet-friendly?
Yes, The Avenue Nashville West is pet friendly.
Does The Avenue Nashville West offer parking?
Yes, The Avenue Nashville West offers parking.
Does The Avenue Nashville West have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Avenue Nashville West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Avenue Nashville West have a pool?
Yes, The Avenue Nashville West has a pool.
Does The Avenue Nashville West have accessible units?
Yes, The Avenue Nashville West has accessible units.
Does The Avenue Nashville West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Avenue Nashville West has units with dishwashers.
