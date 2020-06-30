The Avenue Nashville West

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $175-$1,000
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 2 Spaces per Unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.