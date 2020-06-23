1819 10th Ave, S

Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan tennis court fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access tennis court

Come touring this elegant custom build home located just minute from Downtown Nashville, in the heart of Belmont, Vanderbilt, 12th South. Walk/bike to the neighborhood parks and restaurants. Stunning open floor plan with eat in Kitchen, spacious living area & formal dinning room. Fully furnished home with large bed rooms, lavish bath rooms and covered porch. Separate penthouse on the third level. It's equipped with fireplace, entertainment area, table tennis, kitchenette and etc. Wi-Fi Included.