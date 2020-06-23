All apartments in Nashville
1819 10th Ave, S

1819 10th Avenue South · (615) 738-0125
Location

1819 10th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203
Edgehill

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,600

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3264 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
tennis court
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
tennis court
Come touring this elegant custom build home located just minute from Downtown Nashville, in the heart of Belmont, Vanderbilt, 12th South. Walk/bike to the neighborhood parks and restaurants. Stunning open floor plan with eat in Kitchen, spacious living area & formal dinning room. Fully furnished home with large bed rooms, lavish bath rooms and covered porch. Separate penthouse on the third level. It's equipped with fireplace, entertainment area, table tennis, kitchenette and etc. Wi-Fi Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

