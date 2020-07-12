Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Edgehill, Nashville, TN

Last updated July 10 at 07:09am
11 Units Available
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
899 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park at Hillside in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
807 13th Ave, S
807 13th Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2388 sqft
For more information about the property and showings, please contact: Jonathan Fulks 615-982-1816 jfulks@whpropertymanagement.com

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1005 13th Ave South
1005 13th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
700 sqft
Adorable Two Bedroom Condo by the Gulch and Universities. Great Natural Light, Washer & Dryer provided, Pets on a Case by Case basis. Offered by Prime Rentals & Real Estate.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
953 Southside Pl
953 Southside Place, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
980 sqft
New Paint, New flooring, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Appliances, New Washer-Dryer, New Tile in Bathroom, Off Street Parking, Close to Gulch and Downtown Nashville, Belmont, Vanderbilt.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
121 13th Ave Circle
121 13th Avenue Circle, Nashville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$6,200
2400 sqft
Location, location, visit our luxury beauty of a 5 bedrooms with 5 full baths home in the heart of Nashville! Within 2 miles of all Nashvilleâ€™s attractions. Walking distance to Vandy, Belmont, Music Row, Gulch, and more.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1819 10th Ave, S
1819 10th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$6,600
3264 sqft
Come touring this elegant custom build home located just minute from Downtown Nashville, in the heart of Belmont, Vanderbilt, 12th South. Walk/bike to the neighborhood parks and restaurants.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1432 15th Ave, S
1432 15th Avenue South, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2895 sqft
Amazing new 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, 2900 sq. ft. townhome with 2-car garage ideally located on 15th Ave South, near Belmont University, Vanderbilt, and Music Row.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1015 11th Ave S
1015 11th Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2211 sqft
Rooftop townhouse in the Edgehill! Minutes from 12S and the Gulch. - Newly built 4 bed 3.5 bath with open kitchen and living space.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1007 Summit Ave
1007 Summitt Ave, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Location Location Location. 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for rent in the Belmont Waverly Area. Walk to all types of amenities including Universities, Restaurants, Parks and more. Literally a 5 minute drive into downtown Nashville.

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
949 Southside Place
949 Southside Place, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2622 sqft
For more information, contact Mary Suto at (615) 474-5968. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2032745 to view more pictures of this property. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL with amazing views of Downtown & Gulch! 4 BR/3.

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
804 13th Ave, S
804 13th Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2020 sqft
Furnished. Walkable to popular gulch area. Enjoy modern architecture combined with contemporary interiors, a chef's kitchens, ample closet space and roof terraces that oversee Nashville's Gulch. Utilities included
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,605
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
36 Units Available
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,428
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,650
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
7 Units Available
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1107 sqft
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
166 Units Available
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,623
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,244
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1321 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
36 Units Available
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,435
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
24 Units Available
Cadence
1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,465
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
989 sqft
Luxury meets comfort at this contemporary Demonbreun apartment complex. Bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. On-site clubhouse and coffee bar. Close to some of the best bars and restaurants in Nashville.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
19 Units Available
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,568
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,493
1097 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
9 Units Available
Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,430
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1038 sqft
Upscale homes with in-unit laundry and open floor plans. Residents get access to a saltwater pool and fitness center. Close to Centennial Park, Vanderbilt University and Belmont Mansion. Minutes from I-65.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
36 Units Available
The Melrose
2600 8th Avenue south, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
994 sqft
A short drive from Route 31 and I-65. Sophisticated and modern homes come fully furnished. Granite counters, designer kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pleasant community includes a yoga studio, a pool and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
8 Units Available
Artemis Midtown
301 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,510
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek Midtown apartments with urban kitchen designs and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy use of the courtyard, outdoor fireplace and pool. Easy access to I-40. Near the good fun and music on Broadway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Crossroads at the Gulch
803 Division Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,470
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,630
1327 sqft
Luxurious amenities include rooftop lounge, entertainment area and pool deck. Units feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and tons of light. Located near shops and restaurants of the trendy gulch neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
51 Units Available
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,595
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.

