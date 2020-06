Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Showings start Saturday at noon 6/6. $1295 rent includes an early pay discount of $55. Great location - freshly painted and well-maintained desirable open floor plan with separate dining (or living space). Each large bedroom has its own private bath & walk in closets. Convenient powder room on main level. Includes private fenced-in patio, extra storage, two assigned parking spots out front, and all appliances including washer and dryer! Small pet considered.