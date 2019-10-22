Rent Calculator
1707 Luton St
1707 Luton St
1707 Luton Street
·
Location
1707 Luton Street, Nashville, TN 37207
Trinity Lane
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute home with fenced in back yard, carport and side deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1707 Luton St have any available units?
1707 Luton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
Is 1707 Luton St currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Luton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Luton St pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Luton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 1707 Luton St offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Luton St does offer parking.
Does 1707 Luton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Luton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Luton St have a pool?
No, 1707 Luton St does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Luton St have accessible units?
No, 1707 Luton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Luton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Luton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Luton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 Luton St does not have units with air conditioning.
