1818 Church St · (615) 908-2760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1818 Church St, Nashville, TN 37203
Elliston Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 617 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 418 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1818 Church.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
key fob access
lobby
media room
nest technology
online portal
pool table
You have it - a lust for life. You’ve got an insatiable need to enjoy every second to the fullest. You yearn for the very best and wont settle for anything less - especially from the place you call home. Feel the fireworks. Feel the chemistry - an undeniable connection. It’s that immediate love-at-first-sight that makes your heart race the moment you walk through the door. Welcome to 1818 Church - Midtown Nashvilles hottest new address. Just minutes away from downtown Nashville, you’ll be the envy of your friends, family and co-workers. You’ve got experience when it comes to living in luxury - and this time, its beyond compare. Your first-rate amenities are unparalleled by any other, and you’ve got room to show it all off. Enjoy a spacious living area, with a sleek, urban designed kitchen. Impress your guests with an extended saltwater pool deck with outdoor TVs. Entertain your friends with a few games of billiards in the club room, or get your sweat on in our state-of-the-art fitness center. All of this and so much more is almost yours. The excitement is building - you can feel it on the very tips of your fingers. We wouldn’t want to keep you waiting... Pre-lease your studio, loft or one-bedroom apartment at 1818 Church. Ignite the burning passion you feel for luxurious living in a prime Nashville location. You’ve been ready for this for a long time. You’re due for an upgrade to satisfy your lust for life. Don’t worry - we wont tell your ex-home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $350-$650 bases on credit score
Additional: $12/month Trash and Pest. Bid fee $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 60 lbs weight limit
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $20
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: $100 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Church have any available units?
1818 Church has 12 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 Church have?
Some of 1818 Church's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Church currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Church is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Church pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 Church is pet friendly.
Does 1818 Church offer parking?
Yes, 1818 Church offers parking.
Does 1818 Church have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1818 Church offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Church have a pool?
Yes, 1818 Church has a pool.
Does 1818 Church have accessible units?
Yes, 1818 Church has accessible units.
Does 1818 Church have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 Church has units with dishwashers.
