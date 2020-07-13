Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse courtyard fire pit key fob access lobby media room nest technology online portal pool table

You have it - a lust for life. You’ve got an insatiable need to enjoy every second to the fullest. You yearn for the very best and wont settle for anything less - especially from the place you call home. Feel the fireworks. Feel the chemistry - an undeniable connection. It’s that immediate love-at-first-sight that makes your heart race the moment you walk through the door. Welcome to 1818 Church - Midtown Nashvilles hottest new address. Just minutes away from downtown Nashville, you’ll be the envy of your friends, family and co-workers. You’ve got experience when it comes to living in luxury - and this time, its beyond compare. Your first-rate amenities are unparalleled by any other, and you’ve got room to show it all off. Enjoy a spacious living area, with a sleek, urban designed kitchen. Impress your guests with an extended saltwater pool deck with outdoor TVs. Entertain your friends with a few games of billiards in the club room, or get your sweat on in our state-of-the-art fitness center. All of this and so much more is almost yours. The excitement is building - you can feel it on the very tips of your fingers. We wouldn’t want to keep you waiting... Pre-lease your studio, loft or one-bedroom apartment at 1818 Church. Ignite the burning passion you feel for luxurious living in a prime Nashville location. You’ve been ready for this for a long time. You’re due for an upgrade to satisfy your lust for life. Don’t worry - we wont tell your ex-home.