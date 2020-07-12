339 Apartments for rent in Trinity Lane, Nashville, TN

/
Trinity Lane
Apartments for rent in Trinity Lane, Nashville, TN
Uptown Flats
101 Gatewood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1040 sqft
Brand new "green" apartment property located in close proximity to downtown Nashville, transit lines and entertainment. Community features a business center, rain gardens and secured parking. Units have electric kitchens, tile floor and large closets.
1331 Pennock Avenue
1331 Pennock Ave, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1828 sqft
1331 Pennock Avenue Available 09/01/20 4 Bedroom Cleveland Park Home with Fenced in Yard! - 2017 built 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with an open concept layout and a large chef's kitchen. Hardwood flooring downstairs and a bedroom on the main floor.
64 Fern Ave #14
64 Fern Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1071 sqft
Beautiful 2BR 1.5BA Townhome with Skyline Views! - STUNNING 2BR 1.5BA TOWNHOME Minutes away from Downtown, Germantown and East Nashville.
1521 Montgomery Ave
1521 Montgomery Ave, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
NewlyBuilt in 2020 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Central Heat and Air. Located in Historic East Nashville 10 Minutes from downtown Nashville
1340 Lischey Ave
1340 Lischey Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2197 sqft
Gorgeous single family new construction in desirable Cleveland Park, close to downtown. Modern Kitchen, bathrooms and high end finishes throughout including Quartz countertops, Marble backsplash.
2 Fern Avenue
2 Fern Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2100 sqft
Looking for a short 6-8 month lease? Check out these outstanding, large, 4 bed 3 bath units in East Nashville! Super modern, these units have stainless appliances, trendy fixtures, hardwood floors, and FANTASTIC views from the roof-top decks! These
1407 Meridian St
1407 Meridian Street, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1321 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL 90 DAYS TO 180 DAYS(RENEWABLE) ADORABLE 4 BEDRM FURNISHED COTTAGE STYLE HOME WITH HUGE BACK LAWN,ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER/DRYER, VERY CLOSE TO DWNTWN NASHVILLE....FURNITURE INCLUDES 6 BEDS, DR/LR FURNITURE. UTILITIES INCL.
64 Fern St #13
64 Fern Ave, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1071 sqft
STUNNING VIEWS!! 2BR 2BA Within Minutes to Downtown, Germantown and East Nashville!! - STUNNING VIEWS! Conveniently located just minutes from downtown, Germantown and East Nashville.
1422 Stainback Ave
1422 Stainback Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
812 sqft
Two bedroom house with wood privacy fenced back yard. The home has two bedrooms , livingroom, diningroom and kitchen. Washer/dryed hookups also in the house.
530 Edwin Street
530 Edwin St, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2059 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 530 Edwin Street in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1342 Lischey Ave
1342 Lischey Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1958 sqft
FURNISHED. Gorgeous single family new construction in desirable Cleveland Park, close to downtown. Modern Kitchen, bathrooms and high end finishes throughout including Quartz countertops, Glass backsplash.
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,446
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1198 sqft
Homes with spacious closets, 9-foot ceilings, and granite countertops, overlooking downtown Nashville. Bike storage, outdoor grilling stations, and a clubroom for residents. Downtown Nashville is less than 10 minutes away.
One MetroCenter
45 Vantage Way, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,308
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1095 sqft
Quick access to freeways, downtown Nashville, West End/Vanderbilt, Nashville Farmer's Market. One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, hot tub, bark park, car charging.
The Griff
1390 Adams St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1189 sqft
The Griff (meaning "handle" in German), pays homage to both the Germantown neighborhood and our riverfront location, the site of a historic former handle mill.
The Duke Nashville
281 Cumberland Bend, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,299
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,417
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1012 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Nashville Farmer's Market and Germantown. Trendy, upscale amenities with a large resort pool and yoga room. On-site amenities include a fitness center, poolside grill area and rooftop bar.
The Canvas
1120 Litton Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
850 sqft
Learn More About Our Community Immediate Occupancy Available NOW We currently can offer you a LIVE tour of our property from the convenience of your own mobile device.
1208 Stockell St
1208 Stockell Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
North Nashville Cottage - Property Id: 306543 Optional 3rd bedroom/office. Big fenced backyard with storage shed and a great deck for outdoor entertaining. Interior of home has updated kitchen and bathroom.
928 West Avenue
928 West Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
750 sqft
2/1 Cottage in East Nashville - 2 BR/1 BA cottage in East Nashville. Great location near downtown! Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer provided. NO smoking.
1204 N 2nd St
1204 North 2nd Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1764 sqft
True East has a new RENTAL in our inventory! This super cute Cleveland Park home is a 3BR/2BA + an office! High ceilings, exposed brick, beautiful renovated kitchen, pristine hardwood floors, washer/dryer, great storage and fully fenced yard! Lawn
1509 Cahal Ave
1509 Cahal Avenue, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
1970 sqft
Stylish and Spacious East Side Home. Comes fully furnished and stocked with everything. Just bring your suitcase. Small dogs considered on a case by case basis. Currently being used as a short term rental.
1401 4th Ave, N
1401 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
780 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in highly desirable location! 100% walkable to all Germantown attractions including the new Sounds baseball stadium, many of Nashville's finest restaurants and nightlife, Farmers Market, and Bicentennial Mall.
411 Bennett Pl
411 Bennett Place, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Rare find in Trinity Hills. Featuring 3 BE/1BA full brick home in great location to down town. Nice size yard with room to play or garden in back of house. Don't miss this one!
1403 4th Ave, N
1403 4th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
780 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in highly desirable location! 100% walkable to all Germantown attractions including the new Sounds baseball stadium, many of Nashville's finest restaurants and nightlife, Farmers Market, and Bicentennial Mall.
909 Mansfield Avenue
909 Mansfield Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1152 sqft
Located in the heart of East Nashville, just minutes from downtown Nashville, beautiful hardwood floors, finished recreation room in basement with wood-burning fireplace, refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer included, one car attached carport,
