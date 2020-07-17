All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1432 15th Ave, S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1432 15th Ave, S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:00 AM

1432 15th Ave, S

1432 15th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Edgehill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1432 15th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212
Edgehill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Amazing new 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, 2900 sq. ft. townhome with 2-car garage ideally located on 15th Ave South, near Belmont University, Vanderbilt, and Music Row. Contemporary elevation, open concept, hardwood floors, 3rd-floor bonus room and bar with glass wall door that opens to a private roof-top deck. Covered rear patio and private fenced courtyard. Top of the line new stainless steel refrigerator, oven and gas stove plus a new full-size washer and dryer. Custom window blinds have been insta

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 15th Ave, S have any available units?
1432 15th Ave, S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1432 15th Ave, S have?
Some of 1432 15th Ave, S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 15th Ave, S currently offering any rent specials?
1432 15th Ave, S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 15th Ave, S pet-friendly?
No, 1432 15th Ave, S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1432 15th Ave, S offer parking?
Yes, 1432 15th Ave, S offers parking.
Does 1432 15th Ave, S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1432 15th Ave, S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 15th Ave, S have a pool?
No, 1432 15th Ave, S does not have a pool.
Does 1432 15th Ave, S have accessible units?
No, 1432 15th Ave, S does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 15th Ave, S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1432 15th Ave, S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery
914 Winthorne Dr
Nashville, TN 37217
Whispering Hills
570 McMurray Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
The Villages at Dover Glen
301 Dover Glen Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd
Nashville, TN 37013
Views at Hillwood
6430 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209
The Parc at Metro Center
377 Athens Way
Nashville, TN 37228
Music City Flats
1617 Lebanon Pike
Nashville, TN 37210
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd
Nashville, TN 37221

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University