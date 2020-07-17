1432 15th Ave, S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Amazing new 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, 2900 sq. ft. townhome with 2-car garage ideally located on 15th Ave South, near Belmont University, Vanderbilt, and Music Row. Contemporary elevation, open concept, hardwood floors, 3rd-floor bonus room and bar with glass wall door that opens to a private roof-top deck. Covered rear patio and private fenced courtyard. Top of the line new stainless steel refrigerator, oven and gas stove plus a new full-size washer and dryer. Custom window blinds have been insta