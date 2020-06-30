Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe gym parking playground pool internet access package receiving tennis court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport dog park

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Brandywine is a gated community with nine different floor plans of one and two bedroom apartments for rent. Enjoy uniquely designed interior amenities like washer/dryers in select apartments, spacious patios, large walk-in closets, wood style flooring, new appliance packages, colorful accents, and new oak/maple cabinetry. Our community amenities include door-to-door trash pick-up, automated package receiving, updated strength and cardio center, clubhouse with gourmet coffee bar, Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the property, laundry center, playground, three relaxing outdoor swimming pools, and a car care center. Brandywine has easy access to I-65 and I-24, Nashville International Airport, and downtown Nashville.