All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like Brandywine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
Brandywine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:04 AM

Brandywine

5204 Edmondson Pike · (615) 246-7249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5204 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
Raintrec

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02406 · Avail. Aug 5

$964

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 03207 · Avail. now

$976

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Unit 02313 · Avail. now

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00807 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,181

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 02708 · Avail. now

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 911 sqft

Unit 02008 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,333

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 911 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brandywine.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
dog park
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Brandywine is a gated community with nine different floor plans of one and two bedroom apartments for rent. Enjoy uniquely designed interior amenities like washer/dryers in select apartments, spacious patios, large walk-in closets, wood style flooring, new appliance packages, colorful accents, and new oak/maple cabinetry. Our community amenities include door-to-door trash pick-up, automated package receiving, updated strength and cardio center, clubhouse with gourmet coffee bar, Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the property, laundry center, playground, three relaxing outdoor swimming pools, and a car care center. Brandywine has easy access to I-65 and I-24, Nashville International Airport, and downtown Nashville.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot, carports.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brandywine have any available units?
Brandywine has 18 units available starting at $964 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Brandywine have?
Some of Brandywine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brandywine currently offering any rent specials?
Brandywine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brandywine pet-friendly?
Yes, Brandywine is pet friendly.
Does Brandywine offer parking?
Yes, Brandywine offers parking.
Does Brandywine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brandywine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brandywine have a pool?
Yes, Brandywine has a pool.
Does Brandywine have accessible units?
Yes, Brandywine has accessible units.
Does Brandywine have units with dishwashers?
No, Brandywine does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Brandywine?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Baker Station
300 Bakertown Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Hillhurst
1100 Sunset Cir
Nashville, TN 37207
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive
Nashville, TN 37013
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37203
West End Living - Natchez Village
2112 Fairfax Avenue
Nashville, TN 37212
Peyton Stakes
1401 3rd Ave N
Nashville, TN 37208
Keystone Farms
5360 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Velocity In The Gulch
320 11th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity