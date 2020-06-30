Amenities
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Brandywine is a gated community with nine different floor plans of one and two bedroom apartments for rent. Enjoy uniquely designed interior amenities like washer/dryers in select apartments, spacious patios, large walk-in closets, wood style flooring, new appliance packages, colorful accents, and new oak/maple cabinetry. Our community amenities include door-to-door trash pick-up, automated package receiving, updated strength and cardio center, clubhouse with gourmet coffee bar, Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the property, laundry center, playground, three relaxing outdoor swimming pools, and a car care center. Brandywine has easy access to I-65 and I-24, Nashville International Airport, and downtown Nashville.