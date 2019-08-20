1311 7th Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A Gem in Beloved Germantown! This historic home has been well maintained & recently meticulously renovated. Open kitchen, living & dining area w/ a screened patio makes a perfect entertaining space! Master suite is on the main level. Spacious upstairs w/ 4th bedroom that could also be a great office, bonus room, music room, etc. Blocks away from award winning restaurants, Parks, Museum, Farmers Market, First Tennessee Stadium. Easy access to Interstates & Downtown. Plenty of off-street parking.