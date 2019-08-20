All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1311 7th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1311 7th Ave N
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

1311 7th Ave N

1311 7th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Germantown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1311 7th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208
Germantown

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A Gem in Beloved Germantown! This historic home has been well maintained & recently meticulously renovated. Open kitchen, living & dining area w/ a screened patio makes a perfect entertaining space! Master suite is on the main level. Spacious upstairs w/ 4th bedroom that could also be a great office, bonus room, music room, etc. Blocks away from award winning restaurants, Parks, Museum, Farmers Market, First Tennessee Stadium. Easy access to Interstates & Downtown. Plenty of off-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 7th Ave N have any available units?
1311 7th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 1311 7th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1311 7th Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 7th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1311 7th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1311 7th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 1311 7th Ave N does offer parking.
Does 1311 7th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 7th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 7th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1311 7th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1311 7th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1311 7th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 7th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 7th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 7th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 7th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Highland on Briley
2131 Elm Hill Pike
Nashville, TN 37210
Heritage East
821 Porter Road
Nashville, TN 37206
Saxony
700 Saxony Lake Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
Hillmeade Apartment Homes
6800 Highway 70 S
Nashville, TN 37221
The Morris
818 19th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
The Sylvan
5400 Burgess Ave
Nashville, TN 37209
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St
Nashville, TN 37210
Bells Bluff
7600 Cabot Drive
Nashville, TN 37209

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University