Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage alarm system

EAT, Work, Sleep & Play! This is a two story townhome in Historic Germantown. It is a one bedroom with large open windows. Hardwood Flooring and Tile throughout! Alarm system, washer and dryer, two balconies...one with a fabulous downtown view. One reserved spot in the parking garage. This is a no pet property.