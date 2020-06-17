Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Villages at Stonewood.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
online portal
playground
pool table
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Come home to Stonewood Village Apartment Homes and enjoy fun, community, comfort and quality. Amenities that include playground, indoor pools, billiards, and racquetball. So much to do and all for an inviting price.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does The Villages at Stonewood have any available units?
The Villages at Stonewood has 5 units available starting at $1,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Villages at Stonewood have?
Some of The Villages at Stonewood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Villages at Stonewood currently offering any rent specials?
The Villages at Stonewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Villages at Stonewood pet-friendly?
Yes, The Villages at Stonewood is pet friendly.
Does The Villages at Stonewood offer parking?
Yes, The Villages at Stonewood offers parking.
Does The Villages at Stonewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Villages at Stonewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Villages at Stonewood have a pool?
Yes, The Villages at Stonewood has a pool.
Does The Villages at Stonewood have accessible units?
No, The Villages at Stonewood does not have accessible units.
Does The Villages at Stonewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Villages at Stonewood has units with dishwashers.