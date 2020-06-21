1016 Treaty Oaks Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system coffee bar media room

Imagine living in one of Nashville's hottest, most sought after neighborhoods and being able to walk to great restaurants, pubs and coffee shops! Minutes from Frothy Monkey, 51 N Taproom, Nicky's Coal Fired Pizza, local boutiques and parks! Minutes from music venues and everything that Downtown has to offer! Don't miss this charming cottage in the heart of The Nations. Two bedroom, 2 full baths with a fully treated recording/production/writing studio and vocal booth! This space could also be used as a theatre/entertainment/media room or possible 3rd bedroom. Beautiful chef's kitchen with bench style seating, quartz countertops, SS appliances, high end finishes, washer and dryer included, concrete floors, vaulted ceilings and lots of closet space including a walk in and 2 porches! This one won't last, available early August!