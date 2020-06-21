All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:57 AM

1016 Treaty Oaks Dr

1016 Treaty Oaks Dr · (615) 424-5159
Location

1016 Treaty Oaks Dr, Nashville, TN 37209
Urbandale Nations

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
coffee bar
media room
Imagine living in one of Nashville's hottest, most sought after neighborhoods and being able to walk to great restaurants, pubs and coffee shops! Minutes from Frothy Monkey, 51 N Taproom, Nicky's Coal Fired Pizza, local boutiques and parks! Minutes from music venues and everything that Downtown has to offer! Don't miss this charming cottage in the heart of The Nations. Two bedroom, 2 full baths with a fully treated recording/production/writing studio and vocal booth! This space could also be used as a theatre/entertainment/media room or possible 3rd bedroom. Beautiful chef's kitchen with bench style seating, quartz countertops, SS appliances, high end finishes, washer and dryer included, concrete floors, vaulted ceilings and lots of closet space including a walk in and 2 porches! This one won't last, available early August!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Treaty Oaks Dr have any available units?
1016 Treaty Oaks Dr has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Treaty Oaks Dr have?
Some of 1016 Treaty Oaks Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Treaty Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Treaty Oaks Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Treaty Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Treaty Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1016 Treaty Oaks Dr offer parking?
No, 1016 Treaty Oaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1016 Treaty Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 Treaty Oaks Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Treaty Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 1016 Treaty Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Treaty Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 1016 Treaty Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Treaty Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Treaty Oaks Dr has units with dishwashers.
