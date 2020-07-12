/
/
/
urbandale nations
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:43 PM
341 Apartments for rent in Urbandale Nations, Nashville, TN
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
2 Units Available
Croley Court Apartments
120 Croley Ct, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$949
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croley Court Apartments in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6334 Columbia Ave
6334 Columbia Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
847 sqft
Adorable home with large fenced in back yard and carport. Separate dining room, two beds, one bath, One year lease, pets negotiable with pet fee, being freshly painted. Available 6/15. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer included.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1401 57th Ave N
1401 57th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1452 sqft
Townhome in highly desirable West Mill community. Private neighborhood pool is open for summer! Available August 5th for move in, proration applies. Granite, Tile, Hardwood, stylish kitchen, wired for cable/wifi.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5703 Maxon Ave
5703 Maxon Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Cute updated home with Hardwood Flooring , Very clean , Pets Negotable
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1205 49th Ave N
1205 49th Avenue North, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1896 sqft
New construction detached home in the Nations. Open floor plan with bedroom on main. All BRs have walk-ins & private full baths. Hardwoods throughout and granite countertops. Small side yard. Lots of parking. 24 hour notice required to show.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5103 Georgia Ave
5103 Georgia Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
908 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5103 Georgia Ave in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
4922 Indiana Avenue
4922 Indiana Ave, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1900 sqft
Brand new 3 bed 3 bath home for rent only steps to 51st Ave North Taproom and all The Nations has to offer! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
4803 Tennessee Avenue - A
4803 Tennessee Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
832 sqft
Awesome duplex unit, washer & dryer included, central heat & air, lawn care included, separate concrete parking areas for each unit Welcome Home to the popular West Nashville area.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6117 California Ave
6117 California Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2482 sqft
Coming soon! Mid August. Great shotgun style home with double porches on rear! 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 car carport with garage door. Extensive hardwood, great tile in kitchen and baths. Wide plank floors, marble countertops, custom cabinets.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1633 54th Avenue North
1633 54th Ave N, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2090 sqft
Available NOW for self-showing with Rently-- click HERE! Silo Park BRAND NEW single family home in the Nations! One of Nashville hottest neighborhoods with a TON of new restaurants and commercial development. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6224 Deal Ave
6224 Deal Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1087 sqft
Pets allowed.Beautiful park with walking trail next door. One bedroom is downstairs and one bedroom is upstairs. Fireplace Enclosed patio. 2 designated parking spaces in front of the unit. Washer and Dryer included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5003 Georgia Ave
5003 Georgia Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Spacious newly updated 3 bedroom apartment in trendy Urbandale Nations. Large rooms, new stainless appliances,dishwasher,new counter top w/d hookups, all new tile, carpet and wood floors. Cute deck on the side and nice backyard for bbq's.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1638 54th Ave, N
1638 54th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,600
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, brand new condo in the heart of the walkable Nations! Walk to Frothy Monkey, Nicky's Pizza, 51st Taproom, and much more. Silo House boasts a fitness center and luxury pool with cabana and gas grills.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
641 Vernon Avenue
641 Vernon Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2291 sqft
The new 2-story home is located in west Nashville's growing Charlotte Park neighborhood less than a mile from the Nations packed with local eateries, shopping, & Richland Park farmers market.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
700 James Ave
700 James Ave, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1168 sqft
Less than a year old 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhouse in the hip new Rows at the Annex in The Nations. Come live in a town home community focused on young professionals.
1 of 15
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
806 Morrow Rd
806 Morrow Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1410 sqft
Beautiful New 3 Bedroom Home in The Nations - The perfect place to call home, this house sits high up on the street, giving you a serene private setting. Shiny new hardwood floors with an upstairs bonus room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5001 Georgia Avenue
5001 Georgia Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1008 sqft
Adorable 2BR Cottage in Sought-After Neighborhood! - Adorable 2BR Cottage in Sought-After Neighborhood! Sleek hardwoods* tons of natural light* Kitchen boasts SS appliances, tile backsplash, pantry & French doors to side porch and fenced-in back
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5112 Illinois Ave
5112 Illinois Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
800 sqft
Amazing walkable location in The Nations. One block off 51st Ave. One care ATTACHED garage with extra room for a motorcycle or storage. Two bedrooms, one bath. Fenced yard. Rent includes water and lawncare. Tenant pays electric only. This is unit A.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
606 Ries Avenue
606 Ries Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1810 sqft
606 Ries Avenue Available 08/01/20 GREAT 3Bd, 2.5Ba With Large Storage Shed!! - Beautiful Home located in The Nations, Minutes from I40 and Briley Pkwy.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
420 Newton Ct
420 Newton Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1113 sqft
New flooring. New paint. New Stainless Steel appliances. Fenced yard. Quiet cul de sac.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
6334 Patton Avenue
6334 Patton Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
650 sqft
This duplex is in an incredible spot! Just down the street from the Nations and all the West Nashville hot spots! Tons of shopping, restaurants, bars, and your just down the street from I-40 and Briley Parkway.
Results within 1 mile of Urbandale Nations
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
34 Units Available
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,200
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1145 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
23 Units Available
West 46th
4510 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,279
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1004 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a coffee bar, bike storage, and media room. Close to I-40. Near McCabe Golf Course and The Parthenon (an art museum).
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
16 Units Available
Views at Hillwood II
6430 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1865 sqft
Located in the heart of West Nashville. Community features include swimming pool, Wi-Fi lounge, 24-hour fitness center and pavilion. Units have granite counters, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and large closets. Pet-friendly.