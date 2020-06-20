Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mount Juliet
Find more places like 327 Union Pier Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mount Juliet, TN
/
327 Union Pier Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
327 Union Pier Drive
327 Union Pier Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Juliet
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
327 Union Pier Dr, Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House is just over a year old. 3 Bedroom, 3 full Baths, 3 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counters. New washer and dryer remains. Stainless appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 327 Union Pier Drive have any available units?
327 Union Pier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mount Juliet, TN
.
What amenities does 327 Union Pier Drive have?
Some of 327 Union Pier Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 327 Union Pier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
327 Union Pier Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Union Pier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 327 Union Pier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mount Juliet
.
Does 327 Union Pier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 327 Union Pier Drive does offer parking.
Does 327 Union Pier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Union Pier Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Union Pier Drive have a pool?
No, 327 Union Pier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 327 Union Pier Drive have accessible units?
No, 327 Union Pier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Union Pier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Union Pier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Union Pier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Union Pier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr
Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Laurel Valley
4675 Old Lebanon Dirt Rd
Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy
Mount Juliet, TN 37122
Similar Pages
Mount Juliet 1 Bedrooms
Mount Juliet 2 Bedrooms
Mount Juliet 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mount Juliet Apartments with Garage
Mount Juliet Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Nashville, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Clarksville, TN
Franklin, TN
Hendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TN
Spring Hill, TN
Bowling Green, KY
Columbia, TN
Brentwood, TN
Smyrna, TN
Lebanon, TN
La Vergne, TN
Goodlettsville, TN
White House, TN
Ashland City, TN
Thompson's Station, TN
Nolensville, TN
Manchester, TN
Fairview, TN
Apartments Near Colleges
Nashville State Community College
Austin Peay State University
Belmont University
Cumberland University
Lipscomb University