Mount Juliet, TN
327 Union Pier Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

327 Union Pier Drive

327 Union Pier Dr · No Longer Available
Location

327 Union Pier Dr, Mount Juliet, TN 37122

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House is just over a year old. 3 Bedroom, 3 full Baths, 3 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counters. New washer and dryer remains. Stainless appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Union Pier Drive have any available units?
327 Union Pier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Juliet, TN.
What amenities does 327 Union Pier Drive have?
Some of 327 Union Pier Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Union Pier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
327 Union Pier Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Union Pier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 327 Union Pier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Juliet.
Does 327 Union Pier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 327 Union Pier Drive does offer parking.
Does 327 Union Pier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Union Pier Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Union Pier Drive have a pool?
No, 327 Union Pier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 327 Union Pier Drive have accessible units?
No, 327 Union Pier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Union Pier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Union Pier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Union Pier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Union Pier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
