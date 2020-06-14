84 Apartments for rent in Mount Juliet, TN with hardwood floors
Green with envy: the rolling green hills of this area and its pasture land inspired Irish immigrants to name this community after one in County Kilkenny, Ireland.
Mount Juliet is located in western Wilson County, Tennessee, just seventeen miles from Nashville. With a population of just over 23,000, this pleasant suburban city is conveniently located between U.S. Route 70 and I-40. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mount Juliet renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.