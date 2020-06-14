Apartment List
84 Apartments for rent in Mount Juliet, TN with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,240
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,094
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1426 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
5515 Escalade Drive
5515 Escalade Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
Ready for move in! Beautiful Craftsman inspired home in cozy Bradford Park community. Open concept entertainment space with a gas fireplace and real hardwood floors. Huge master suite with Garden Tub and spacious walk-in closet. Two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Juliet

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
111 Santa Fe Trl
111 Santa Fe Trail, Green Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1125 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home on .38 ac lot w/ 1,125 sqft, New Roof in 2016, Added New Central H&A in 2017, All New Windows, All New Elec.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
1012 Syler Drive
1012 Syler Dr, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2352 sqft
Welcome to your new home!!! This beautiful home has 3 bed and 2.5 bathroom home. Great open floor plan home with a large kitchen that connects to the living room. White kitchen cabinets with stainless steal appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Juliet
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on lush property near J. Percy Priest Reservoir. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning. Complex has coffee bar and tennis court. Dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
The Trails Apartments
23 Units Available
The Trails Apartments
100 Trails Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$961
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
985 sqft
Just minutes from I-40 and the airport. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool with a sun deck, grill area and outdoor fireplaces. Fitness center. Formal dining, lots of storage and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Priest Lake
3555 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,053
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1234 sqft
Community features pool, fitness center and volleyball. Excellent location close to Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort, Elm Hill Recreation Area and Cook Public Use Area. Apartments have crown molding, 9-foot ceilings and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
28 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1428 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
Ventana at the Lake
121 Hazelwood Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern community offers resort-style amenities, including a large pool and courtyard. Private balconies, hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchens are provided. Fantastic views of the lake and near I-65.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
206 22nd St
206 22nd Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 07/01/20 206 22nd Street - Property Id: 207388 Cute historic cottage setting! 3 bedroom, 1 bath, large backyard Cute home in the heart of Old Hickory with easy access to shopping and interstate. Cozy back porch area with fenced yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1914 Double Log Cabin Rd
1914 Double Log Cabin Rd, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Quiet Country Living - Property Id: 289470 Be the first to move into this Brand new construction on a quiet country road.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
198 Cobbler Circle
198 Cobbeler Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1620 sqft
198 Cobbler Circle Available 07/22/20 Beautiful Attached Home - Gorgeous 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom attached home features hardwood floors, granite counters, and a fenced in backyard with deck. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4526919)

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Villages of Riverwood
1 Unit Available
1217 Riverbrook Dr
1217 Riverbrook Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1216 sqft
1217 Riverbrook Dr Available 07/01/20 Townhome in Villages of Riverwood, Upgrades include Granite, Hdwd Floors, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool and Fitness - Upgraded and Well Maintained Townhome conveniently located to Interstate Access, The Airport,

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Villages of Larchwood
1 Unit Available
1508 White Pine Court
1508 White Pine Court, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3123 sqft
Donelson home for rent-available August 2020, unique property w/2 kitchens (lower full apartment) Tons of room! 3,123 sq ft.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Noel Cove Townhomes
1 Unit Available
134 Noel Cove Cir
134 Noel Cove Circle, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1510 sqft
Built in 2004, this Hermitage two story home offers granite kitchen countertops, hardwood flooring, a fire place and a one car garage. This home is part of the Noel Cove Townhomes HOA. Pets Negotiable.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
128 Devonshire Trl
128 Devonshire Trail, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, master suite on the main level, bonus room, fenced in back yard, covered back porch & gazebo, 2 car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Hopewell
1 Unit Available
4030 Lafayette Avenue
4030 Lafayette Avenue, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
2017 newer construction in rapidly up & coming Old Hickory! Open floor plan w/ real hardwood floors throughout! 5 minutes to Old Hickory Lake, 15 to Nashville Airport, 20 minutes to Downtown Nash! $1,450/mo w/ a $1,450 deposit. Minimum 2 year lease.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
135 Cape Private Circle
135 Cape Private Cir, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1825 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Beautiful Gallatin. This like new Home has Granite, Hardwood Floors and a Covered Patio. Do not miss this Beautiful Home. Call today for a Private Showing.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Old Hickory Village
1 Unit Available
1701 Turner Street
1701 Turner Street, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2200 sqft
Check out this super spacious, completely renovated 4BR/3BA home in Old Hickory! Just minutes to the lake, and in walking distance to a Marina.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
89 Cages Rd - B
89 Cages Rd, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2040 sqft
Like new, two story Townhouse with lake view. Open floor plan and loaded with amenities.

1 of 28

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
Noel Cove Townhomes
1 Unit Available
135 Noel Cove Cir
135 Noel Cove Circle, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
Beautifully updated Hermitage townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated December 15 at 02:28am
Chapelwood
1 Unit Available
3504 Albee Drive
3504 Albee Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Newly renovated one half of duplex ready for you to move into! Featuring hardwood flooring, eat in kitchen, gorgeous bathroom, and spacious yard! Location is amazing.
City Guide for Mount Juliet, TN

Green with envy: the rolling green hills of this area and its pasture land inspired Irish immigrants to name this community after one in County Kilkenny, Ireland.

Mount Juliet is located in western Wilson County, Tennessee, just seventeen miles from Nashville. With a population of just over 23,000, this pleasant suburban city is conveniently located between U.S. Route 70 and I-40. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mount Juliet, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mount Juliet renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

