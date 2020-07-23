/
wilson county
162 Apartments for rent in Wilson County, TN📍
Laurel Valley
4675 Old Lebanon Dirt Rd, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1190 sqft
Well-appointed homes with brushed nickel fixtures and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. Near Mt. Juliet Station for quick access to downtown Nashville. Close to Windtree Golf Club.
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,189
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1426 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.
Hamilton Station
100 Hamilton Station Crossing, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1459 sqft
From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and conveniences that make our residents happy to call Hamilton Station home.
Hunters Creek
100 Hunters Creek Blvd, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$968
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1321 sqft
Apartment home features include French doors, fireplaces and designer color schemes. Community amenities such as a pool, a Wi-Fi cafe and a playground are nestled within the wooded setting minutes from Old Hunters Point Pike.
Revere at Barton's Run
100 Barton's Run Trace, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,064
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1491 sqft
Recently built gated community near Wilson Central High School and Music City. Units with 9-foot ceilings, patios with storage closets, open kitchens and wood plank flooring.
5588 Lebanon Rd
5588 Lebanon Road, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 sqft
One level all brick ranch home on over 4 acre lot.
166 Navy Cir
166 Navy Circle, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2052 sqft
New hardwoods, carpet, fresh paint throughout. Move in ready in a wonderful Active Adult Community. This is the very desirable Vernon Hill floor plan. New dishwasher, microwave, water heater 2017 and refrigerator 2018. Owner pays HOA.
442 Belinda Pkwy
442 Belinda Parkway, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1425 sqft
Newly Updated 3bd 2 bath home in growing Mount Juliet. Minutes away from Providence Shopping Center with great schools in Mount Juliet. Home is on a great lot that faces the woods with new HVAC unit.
815 Pebble Beach Circle
815 Pebble Beach Circle, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1232 sqft
Fantastic well maintained rental property with a fenced in back yard!
1028 Bradford Park Rd
1028 Bradford Park Road, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1562 sqft
Available 9/1/20. All one level cape cod style home (Bonus Room on 2nd story) located in the highly sought after Bradford Park neighborhood of (Providence) Mt Juliet.
4017 Affirmed Dr
4017 Affirmed Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1793 sqft
You will love the flowing floor plan, complete with an inviting living room and a beautiful eat-in kitchen. The master bedroom boasts a private bath and the backyard is perfect for entertaining!
2133 Ponty Pool Dr
2133 Ponty Pool Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2030 sqft
This home features ample space to move about, living room with a fireplace to relax by, ceiling fans throughout the home, a great eat-in kitchen with elegant stone counters and backsplash with a pantry for extra storage then retreat to your master
2112 Ponty Pool Dr
2112 Ponty Pool Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1796 sqft
Home includes a magnificent great room with picturesque fireplace and vaulted ceiling! A chef's dream with granite countertops in this spacious eat in kitchen! The elegant master suite has a double vanity and walk-in closet! Enjoy the patio
305 Union Pier Dr
305 Union Pier Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3335 sqft
Security system with cams including video doorbell. Smart lights in great room, kitchen and patio compatible with Alexa. Aquasana Drinking water purifier system. Nest Smart energy saving thermostats. Fenced back yard. Home is partially furnished.
715 Kent Dr
715 Kent Drive, Lebanon, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
2BR/1BA Duplex - Stove/Fridge/W&D Hookups Included - Pets under 25lbs welcome ($25/Mo per pet) - $50 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies (Cash/Money Order) Security Deposit & First Month Rent Due at Lease Signing
420 Sam Houston Dr
420 Sam Houston Drive, Lebanon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1144 sqft
Do not apply online. You must have an appointment to see first and then are handed the application by the listing agent.
2625 Nonaville Rd
2625 Nonaville Road, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom brick ranch home sitting on 2 acres for rent in Mount Juliet. No Garage 1500 square feet huge yard. No smoking & no pets.
716 Arbor Springs Dr
716 Arbor Springs Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2404 sqft
Beautiful two-story, all-brick w/9' ceilings. Open plan, expanded great room opens to breakfast bar & nook areas w/large deck off kitchen. Spacious master on main. Bonus area up keeps kids contained for play/media.
30 Shady Valley Dr
30 Shady Valley Drive, Lebanon, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3056 sqft
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
400 Warren Hill Dr
400 Warren Hill Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,830
3156 sqft
Beautiful Executive Home has Hardwood Floors through the Main Floor. Home also has a 3 Car Garage with in-ground Storm Shelter and a huge laundry room.
2117 Brookstone Drive
2117 Brookstone Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath partial brick home in the Brookstone community in Mt Juliet. Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a tile backsplash. Beautiful hardwoods, tile and carpet.
801 Knox Crest Ln.
801 Knox Crest, Lebanon, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
801 Knox Crest Ln. - Property Id: 319717 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/801-knox-crest-ln.-lebanon-tn/319717 Property Id 319717 (RLNE5974549)
1202 Maple
1202 Maple Ct, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2800 sqft
Available 08/18/20 Oakhall - Property Id: 9575 Located in gated community in Mt Juliet. By appointment only. Will show after August 6. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wilson County area include Nashville State Community College, Austin Peay State University, Belmont University, Cumberland University, and Lipscomb University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Franklin, and Hendersonville have apartments for rent.
