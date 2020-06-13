/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:51 AM
222 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Juliet, TN
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1426 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5000 Millpond Ct
5000 Millpond Court, Mount Juliet, TN
Great location, Brick home with open floor plan featuring downstairs master bedroom w/ double marble vanities and garden tub. New roof, New HVAC unit, Wood burning fireplace, hardwood, bar in kitchen. check this one out while its still available!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
302 Parrish Cres
302 Parrish Crescent, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 302 Parrish Cres in Mount Juliet. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
534 Summit Way
534 Summit Way, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1204 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
639 Belinda Pkwy
639 Belinda Parkway, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1901 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
327 Union Pier Drive
327 Union Pier Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
House is just over a year old. 3 Bedroom, 3 full Baths, 3 car garage. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counters. New washer and dryer remains. Stainless appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1721 Eagle Trace Dr
1721 Eagle Trace Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Very Nice home close to Providence 3 bed 2.5 baths ready to move in.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1714 Kendall Cove Ln
1714 Kendall Cove Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1652 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bathrooms. New carpet and paint and fenced-in yard. I-40 is 5-min drive and the commuter train station only 6 miles away. Family friendly neighborhood! Lawn care available for additional monthly charge.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
107 Hillview Dr
107 Hillview Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
FULL renovation with 1.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1729 Eagle Trace Dr
1729 Eagle Trace Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
This Super Nice Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, chrome appliances, formal dining room, fireplace 2 car garage.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
961 LEGACY PARK
961 Legacy Park Road, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2018 sqft
Great Location, close to I40, Shopping, Cinema, Restaurants. Lots of hardwoods, Bonus could be bedroom #4, Fenced backyard. Washer/Dryer provided. Move in ready. Dogs on a case by case basis. $50 application Fee. Call agent for showing.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2117 Brookstone Drive
2117 Brookstone Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath partial brick home in the Brookstone community in Mt Juliet. Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a tile backsplash. Beautiful hardwoods, tile and carpet.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5515 Escalade Drive
5515 Escalade Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
Ready for move in! Beautiful Craftsman inspired home in cozy Bradford Park community. Open concept entertainment space with a gas fireplace and real hardwood floors. Huge master suite with Garden Tub and spacious walk-in closet. Two car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
315 Midtown Trail
315 Midtown Trail, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,431 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Dunnwood Loop
305 Dunnwood Loop, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
2134 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2187 Erin Lane
2187 Erin Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1396 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1606 Covington Court
1606 Covington Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,024
2007 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
704 Bench Lane
704 Bench Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
Large Home in Providence Landing - JUST LISTED!!! 5 bedrooms, 3.1 bathrooms. open floor plan. Master Down, Island in Kitchen and granite counter tops Large Bonus room upstairs. Neighborhood pool and playground.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
503 Sunset Court
503 Sunset Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1950 sqft
Adorable Rental Home with great location! Super sharp with new granite, flooring, roof, windows, and deck with lighting throughout for entertaining!!! Large room in basement with fireplace and small office/bedroom. , dont miss this one!
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
4102 Dunn Ct
4102 Dunn Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2172 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must start within 21 days of application date** Beautiful all-brick three bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Old Hickory only minutes to Hermitage and Mt.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
406 Cottonwood Dr
406 Cottonwood Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
For more information, contact Jan Page at (615) 300-6900. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2154815 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful three bedroom home in Located in Nashville+Ã¢-Ã³+Ã©GÃ©Â¼+Ã©GÃ¤Ã³s #1 55+ gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Juliet
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Truxton Park
1 Unit Available
2300 Crescent Valley Pl
2300 Crescent Valley Pl, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1500 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2625 Nonaville Rd
2625 Nonaville Road, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom brick ranch home sitting on 2 acres for rent in Mount Juliet. No Garage 1500 square feet huge yard. No smoking & no pets.
Similar Pages
Mount Juliet 1 BedroomsMount Juliet 2 BedroomsMount Juliet 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Juliet 3 BedroomsMount Juliet Apartments with Balcony
Mount Juliet Apartments with GarageMount Juliet Apartments with GymMount Juliet Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Juliet Apartments with ParkingMount Juliet Apartments with Pool