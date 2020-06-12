/
2 bedroom apartments
112 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Juliet, TN
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1057 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1210 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Juliet
The Park at Hermitage
5900 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1100 sqft
Minutes from Percy Priest Lake and the Davidson Country Greenway, you get a fireplace, upgraded kitchen and baths, washer/dryer connections along with outside storage. On-site amenities include a pond, walking path, gum and pet park.
Waterford Landing
5901 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1244 sqft
You deserve the best in apartment home living and Waterford Landing in Hermitage, Tennessee, can give you just that.
Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1111 sqft
Bright apartments on lush property near J. Percy Priest Reservoir. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning. Complex has coffee bar and tennis court. Dog park on site. Garage parking available.
The Trails Apartments
The Trails Apartments
100 Trails Cir, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
985 sqft
Just minutes from I-40 and the airport. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool with a sun deck, grill area and outdoor fireplaces. Fitness center. Formal dining, lots of storage and fantastic views.
Priest Lake
3555 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1046 sqft
Community features pool, fitness center and volleyball. Excellent location close to Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort, Elm Hill Recreation Area and Cook Public Use Area. Apartments have crown molding, 9-foot ceilings and washer/dryer hookup.
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1047 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance. Amenities galore with internet cafe, media room, courtyard, playground, pool, gym and basketball court. Close to I-40.
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1168 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Lake Chateau Condos
156 Lake Chateau Dr
156 Lake Chateau Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1478 sqft
Gorgeous two bed, two bath condo in Hermitage, minutes to I-40 East - Great open floor plan with one bedroom down & one up, both with private baths & walk in closets.
200 Glennister Court
200 Glennister Ct, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1946 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome in the Desirable Retreat at Fairvue - Gorgeous townhome in The Retreat at Fairvue featuring 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a large bonus area as well as an office.
198 Cobbler Circle
198 Cobbeler Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1620 sqft
198 Cobbler Circle Available 07/22/20 Beautiful Attached Home - Gorgeous 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom attached home features hardwood floors, granite counters, and a fenced in backyard with deck. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4526919)
129 Cherry Hill Dr. 10C
129 Cherry Hill Dr, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
960 sqft
Cozy Condo in the Heart of Hendersonville - Cozy condo located in the desirable Cherry Hill Condominiums. This is a two bedroom, 1 bathroom unit that features a spiral staircase and loft area. (RLNE3298395)
Villages of Riverwood
1217 Riverbrook Dr
1217 Riverbrook Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1216 sqft
1217 Riverbrook Dr Available 07/01/20 Townhome in Villages of Riverwood, Upgrades include Granite, Hdwd Floors, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool and Fitness - Upgraded and Well Maintained Townhome conveniently located to Interstate Access, The Airport,
Hermitage Meadows
236 Thistle Lane
236 Thistle Lane, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
Gorgeous Renovated Townhome in Fantastic Location. Fully Furnished. Minutes from I-40 & local grocery stores & restaurants.
Chapelwood
3507 Magnum Drive
3507 Magnum Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
806 sqft
Ok Yall, I know it looks sad on the the outside, but we have been working on the inside! Brand new bathroom vanity, tub, toilet light, fixtures, new flooring, new dishwasher and new windows! Not damaged in the tornado.
Villages of Riverwood
3119 Cedar Cottage Dr
3119 Cedar Cottage Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1216 sqft
Spacious, open concept floor plan, eat in kitchen with energy star appliances, separate dining room, two master suites, 1 car garage with private fenced in courtyard.
Hermitage Estates
4212 Sweden Dr
4212 Sweden Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
820 sqft
Quaint, two bedroom duplex in the heart of Hermitage, minutes to shopping and restaurants! Large, open floor plan, newer carpet and paint, great size bedrooms, separate laundry room, covered patio, private parking. Schedule a showing today!
130 General Jackson Ln
130 General Jackson Lane, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
Location! Hermitage condo near I-40, Summit Hospital, airport, shopping, commuter rail line, dining and amenities. Great open 2 BR/ 2 BA, one level floorplan on second floor, with shaded balcony. Water and sewer included at no cost to tenant.
203 Rachels Ct
203 Rachels Ct, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1010 sqft
Awesome Hermitage Townhome - All NEW - Perfect 10 Clean ! Available now 1295 $ PER MONTH 1010 square feet 2 Bedrooms Dining Room and Living Room 1 Full Bath + extra vanity - new Granite Nice Clean New Carpet in bedrooms Great Storage and
135 Cape Private Circle
135 Cape Private Cir, Sumner County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1825 sqft
Amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Beautiful Gallatin. This like new Home has Granite, Hardwood Floors and a Covered Patio. Do not miss this Beautiful Home. Call today for a Private Showing.
