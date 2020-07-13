Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:34 AM

148 Apartments for rent in Mount Juliet, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Juliet apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
14 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Laurel Valley
4675 Old Lebanon Dirt Rd, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1190 sqft
Well-appointed homes with brushed nickel fixtures and hardwood floors. Tenants get access to a swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. Near Mt. Juliet Station for quick access to downtown Nashville. Close to Windtree Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,107
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1426 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
400 Warren Hill Dr
400 Warren Hill Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,830
3156 sqft
Beautiful Executive Home has Hardwood Floors through the Main Floor. Home also has a 3 Car Garage with in-ground Storm Shelter and a huge laundry room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2197 Erin Lane
2197 Erin Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1837 sqft
Providence bungalow - JUST LISTED! 3 Bedroom home in Providence! Open Floor Plan, Wood floors, Large Kitchen with Gas Stove and Island! Master on Main! Bonus Room, and 2 Car Garage! Small Dogs under 35 lbs. OK (some restrictions and fees apply).

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1606 Covington Court
1606 Covington Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2007 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,007 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5009 Millpond Ct
5009 Millpond Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2384 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, many updated and upgraded features, central

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2187 Erin Lane
2187 Erin Lane, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1396 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,396 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
2117 Brookstone Drive
2117 Brookstone Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath partial brick home in the Brookstone community in Mt Juliet. Updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a tile backsplash. Beautiful hardwoods, tile and carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Juliet

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Truxton Park
2300 Crescent Valley Pl
2300 Crescent Valley Pl, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1500 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Juliet
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Waterford Landing
5901 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,125
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1479 sqft
You deserve the best in apartment home living and Waterford Landing in Hermitage, Tennessee, can give you just that.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
18 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1386 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
12 Units Available
The Carrington
549 E Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1350 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with updated kitchens and designer finishes. Residents have access to a dog park and fitness center. Near SR 386. Close to the Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
23 Units Available
Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$985
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1289 sqft
Bright apartments on lush property near J. Percy Priest Reservoir. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning. Complex has coffee bar and tennis court. Dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
31 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,004
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
58 Units Available
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1402 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance. Amenities galore with internet cafe, media room, courtyard, playground, pool, gym and basketball court. Close to I-40.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Priest Lake
3555 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,041
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1234 sqft
Community features pool, fitness center and volleyball. Excellent location close to Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort, Elm Hill Recreation Area and Cook Public Use Area. Apartments have crown molding, 9-foot ceilings and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
The Trails Apartments
The Trails Apartments
100 Trails Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$903
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
985 sqft
Just minutes from I-40 and the airport. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool with a sun deck, grill area and outdoor fireplaces. Fitness center. Formal dining, lots of storage and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 25 at 03:13pm
3 Units Available
Ventana at the Lake
121 Hazelwood Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$946
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1140 sqft
This modern community offers resort-style amenities, including a large pool and courtyard. Private balconies, hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchens are provided. Fantastic views of the lake and near I-65.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
104 Twin Oaks Dr
104 Twin Oaks Drive, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
972 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home located in a cul de sac. Attached rear garage. Qualifications are 3 x's Monthly income as rent rate. No felonies in past 7 year. No open bankruptcy. No evictions in past 7 years. No sex offender.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Harborview
3360 Bell Rd
3360 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2318 sqft
This spacious house is convently located in the Priest Lake area and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has been updated with all new flooring and painting. It includes a beautiful Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, and washer/dryer connections.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1332 Sula Dr
1332 Sula Dr, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1691 sqft
Stunning home located only 15 minutes to downtown Nashville and 10 minutes to BNA & Mt Juliet. Hardwood flooring throughout with carpet in the 2 guest bedrooms.
City Guide for Mount Juliet, TN

Green with envy: the rolling green hills of this area and its pasture land inspired Irish immigrants to name this community after one in County Kilkenny, Ireland.

Mount Juliet is located in western Wilson County, Tennessee, just seventeen miles from Nashville. With a population of just over 23,000, this pleasant suburban city is conveniently located between U.S. Route 70 and I-40. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mount Juliet, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Juliet apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

