Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area internet cafe fire pit 24hr gym game room parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access coffee bar dog grooming area dog park online portal trash valet

Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community. Here you will find exceptional apartment homes with private entry ways, upscale amenities such as granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, and garden tubs in a spectacular gated community. Located just 20 minutes east of downtown Nashville, Creekside offers a prime suburban location in Providence within walking distance to an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Our community is near FedEx, Amazon, Under Armour, and the major Nashville MSA employment centers. Our community provides a relaxing environment where you can unwind at the end of the day. Creekside is conveniently located near the Music City Star railway providing transportation from Nashville to Lebanon.