1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM
63 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Juliet, TN
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,240
897 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,094
848 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3011 Kingston Cir N
3011 Kingston North Circle, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Professional Executive Suite - Traveling professionals, this is the place for you. This upstairs suite is furnished. Ideal for someone that is traveling and needs easy access to the airport. Nice, furnished 1bd/1ba unit upstairs of a home.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Juliet
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
8 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
45 Units Available
The Park at Hermitage
5900 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$968
640 sqft
Minutes from Percy Priest Lake and the Davidson Country Greenway, you get a fireplace, upgraded kitchen and baths, washer/dryer connections along with outside storage. On-site amenities include a pond, walking path, gum and pet park.
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
15 Units Available
Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$935
729 sqft
Bright apartments on lush property near J. Percy Priest Reservoir. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning. Complex has coffee bar and tennis court. Dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
The Trails Apartments
22 Units Available
The Trails Apartments
100 Trails Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$961
682 sqft
Just minutes from I-40 and the airport. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool with a sun deck, grill area and outdoor fireplaces. Fitness center. Formal dining, lots of storage and fantastic views.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Priest Lake
3555 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,053
825 sqft
Community features pool, fitness center and volleyball. Excellent location close to Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort, Elm Hill Recreation Area and Cook Public Use Area. Apartments have crown molding, 9-foot ceilings and washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Waterford Landing
5901 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
731 sqft
You deserve the best in apartment home living and Waterford Landing in Hermitage, Tennessee, can give you just that.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
29 Units Available
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,133
760 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance. Amenities galore with internet cafe, media room, courtyard, playground, pool, gym and basketball court. Close to I-40.
Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
Ventana at the Lake
121 Hazelwood Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
756 sqft
This modern community offers resort-style amenities, including a large pool and courtyard. Private balconies, hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchens are provided. Fantastic views of the lake and near I-65.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
795 sqft
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Juliet
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Nashboro Village
124 Units Available
Nashboro Village Apartments
115 Nashboro Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$903
732 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include basketball court, pool, tennis, putting green, racquetball, sauna and more. Residents enjoy units with bathtub, fireplace, ice maker, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Highway-41.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$910
758 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$978
674 sqft
Close to I-24 and Downtown Nashville. Luxury amenities with a 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling area, and cyber cafe. Brushed-nickel accents, fireplaces and pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
34 Units Available
Creekstone Apartments
266 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$880
595 sqft
Modern community with a fenced dog park and two large pools. Two tennis courts, doggy stations, and private patios. Pet-friendly. Limited access gate entry. Updated kitchens and open floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,052
738 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Residences at Glenview Reserve
100 Arbor Creek Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$854
762 sqft
Pet-welcoming complex provides 24-hour maintenance, gym and laundry room. Pool, tennis court and volleyball court available. Air-conditioned units have hardwood floors. Right next to Nashville International Airport and the I-40/I-24 exchange.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Autumnwood
13 Units Available
Mission Hickory Highlands
100 Hickory Highlands Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$911
657 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse and three swimming pools. Units have 9-foot ceilings, sunrooms in certain homes and updated black appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Aventura at Indian Lake
245 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,033
848 sqft
All sorts of amenities in this modern, pet-friendly complex. Common areas include pool, playground, courtyard and coffee bar. Air-conditioned apartments contain in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Shopping, dining, gym and movie theater minutes away.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Monthaven Park
126 Monthaven Park PI, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,028
719 sqft
Luxury apartment homes, a short drive from the downtown area with easy access to I-65. Units boast vaulted ceilings, tile baths and fully equipped kitchens with serving bars. Community also features summer sport facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,007
783 sqft
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.
