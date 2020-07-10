/
apartments with washer dryer
115 Apartments for rent in Mount Juliet, TN with washer-dryer
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,161
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1426 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.
224 Parrish Pl
224 Parrish Place, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1843 sqft
Just minutes to Mt. Juliet High School located in the highly sought after Subdivision of Parrish Place. New carpet! Roof 1 yr old, HVAC 2 yrs old, extra large fenced backyard.
1040 Charlie Daniels Pkwy
1040 Charlie Daniels Parkway, Mount Juliet, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1035 sqft
Newer carpet with 8 pound carpet pad. White cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings in LR & Master BR w/ walk in closet. Soaking tub in master bath. Great location and school zone next to Charlie Daniels Park.
210 Campbell Cir
210 Campbell Cir, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2890 sqft
Brand new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home, Stone Fireplace, Oak Tread Stairs, hardwood throughout the first floor and tile in all wet areas. The Master Bathroom (down) has a separate garden tub and shower with wall tile and a frameless shower door.
716 Arbor Springs Dr
716 Arbor Springs Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2404 sqft
Beautiful two-story, all-brick w/9' ceilings. Open plan, expanded great room opens to breakfast bar & nook areas w/large deck off kitchen. Spacious master on main. Bonus area up keeps kids contained for play/media.
5009 Millpond Ct
5009 Millpond Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2384 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, many updated and upgraded features, central
2112 Ponty Pool Dr
2112 Ponty Pool Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1796 sqft
Home includes a magnificent great room with picturesque fireplace and vaulted ceiling! A chef's dream with granite countertops in this spacious eat in kitchen! The elegant master suite has a double vanity and walk-in closet! Enjoy the patio
Results within 1 mile of Mount Juliet
Sherwood Forest
4754 Cascade Dr
4754 Cascade Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath is perfect for the family. Private backyard with deck, concrete driveway and appliances included. Washer/Dryer hook ups available. Pets negotiable with Non-refundable deposit.
524 Buffalo Trl
524 Buffalo Trail, Green Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1890 sqft
Tenant pays all utilities and cuts their own grass. Credit check/application required. 700 square feet added to upstairs livable with new full bath.
Truxton Park
2300 Crescent Valley Pl
2300 Crescent Valley Pl, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1500 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
823 Kennear Ln
823 Kennear Ln, Wilson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
Like new townhome in beautiful Nichols Vale! Pets considered on case by case basis with non refundable pet fee. $50 application fee. No smoking allowed inside. Security system available for you to activate. Washer & Dryer included!
Truxton Park
200 Windsor Chase Court
200 Windsor Chase Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2400 sqft
Welcome Home! Perfect location for commuters! Specious (2300/sq ft) well appointed 3-Bedroom, 2.5-bath, plus loft area. Nice size kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with walk in closet attached to the master onsite.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Juliet
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1386 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,065
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1402 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Round-the-clock maintenance. Amenities galore with internet cafe, media room, courtyard, playground, pool, gym and basketball court. Close to I-40.
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
The Trails Apartments
100 Trails Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$903
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
985 sqft
Just minutes from I-40 and the airport. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool with a sun deck, grill area and outdoor fireplaces. Fitness center. Formal dining, lots of storage and fantastic views.
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
104 Twin Oaks Dr
104 Twin Oaks Drive, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
972 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home located in a cul de sac. Attached rear garage. Qualifications are 3 x's Monthly income as rent rate. No felonies in past 7 year. No open bankruptcy. No evictions in past 7 years. No sex offender.
Bonnafield Drive
747 Linden Green Drive
747 Linden Green Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
Fresh paint in this one level, 2 bedroom duplex for lease on cul-de-sac! Back deck overlooks creek behind property line. Washer and Dryer hookups. Hardwood laminates throughout. Spacious living room and updated kitchen.
Hermitage Estates
4212 Sweden Dr
4212 Sweden Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
Very well-kept two bedroom duplex in the heart of Hermitage, minutes to shopping and restaurants! Large, open floor plan, hardwoods throughout newer paint, great size bedrooms, separate laundry room, covered patio, private parking.
Villages of Larchwood
1508 White Pine Court
1508 White Pine Court, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Donelson home for rent-available August 2020, unique property w/2 kitchens (lower full apartment) Tons of room! 3,123 sq ft.
Sunset Oaks
409 Sunset Ct
409 Sunset Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2266 sqft
TAKING RENTAL APPLICATIONS! Home will be ready to lease mid August! Beautiful home, all brick, on the cul-de-sac. SPLIT LEVEL. 3 Bedrooms, 3 baths, large bonus room and office extra. Three car garage.
